Fortress of Solitude by Bobo Calcutta comes alive with Paoli Dam at CIMA

A

I have a video of my grandfather that I watch all the time. He started preparing for my mother Mallika’s wedding, nine months ahead of the day, and he did everything on his own. Right from going to Benaras and sitting with the weavers to come up with a uniquely woven sari, to selecting flowers for her hair and commissioning gold jewellery from a New Market goldsmith, he did it all. He even did her makeup and applied the chandan on her forehead. From painting alpona on the wedding venue floors to deciding the menu, he was completely hands-on. Even the gold bindi was his design. I’ve never seen or heard of another father doing everything from scratch for his daughter’s wedding. That’s the legacy of artist, sculptor, and textile designer Gosto Kumar and I’m lucky to have had him in my life. After school, I would visit him on holidays to learn drawing. He held my hand and guided me on canvas—that’s how I was initiated into painting. He was so modern in his views that he arranged for me to watch Titanic in theatres in 1997 when I was just seven or eight. It was an adult film, and that was my first exposure to nudity at such a young age. He said that there’s an inherent beauty in nudity and one has to have the eyes of an artist to observe that. That’s why, for me, the anatomy of the naked body is about beauty first, sex later.