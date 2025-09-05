Lakmé Fashion Week GenNext unveils 3 winning designers

Rooted in Kachchh

Indore-based designer Mohammed Anas Sheikh’s four-year-old label 23°N 69°E’s new collection is rooted in Kachchh, where he works closely with artisans. “What sets us apart is that our craft is not outsourced as a service. It’s a co-creation process. Each garment carries both the voice of the artisan community and my own design language, resulting in pieces that are one- of-a-kind, deeply rooted, yet forward-looking,” explains Mohammed.

The collection features Kala cotton, Ajrakh block printing, hand painting, natural dyes, and mirror work embroidery. The colour palette draws from the desert and night sky in deep indigos, madder red, soot black, earthy browns, and off-whites. Silhouettes are oversized and layered with long coats, relaxed trousers, bombers, and draped shirts designed to feel timeless yet experimental. Textures move across raw handwoven bases, painted strokes, and mirror accents that catch light in subtle, unexpected ways. “I approached mirror work as texture, not embellishment. Instead of traditional motifs, mirrors are placed in abstract and geometric forms so they look at home on oversized coats or layered jackets. Combined with the depth of Ajrakh and the spontaneity of hand painting, the craft feels less like nostalgia and more like part of a new design language,” says Mohammed.