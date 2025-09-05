Onam goes beyond the ‘kasavu’ at Vayaka in Bengaluru!

Are there motifs or designs specific to this edit?

Priyanka Rajwar: Our inspiration comes from the flowers and leaves used in the Onakkalam (floral rangoli). The embroidery creates a timeless pairing, elevating these saris into wearable works of art. Coming from North India, we also wanted to forge a narrative connection between regions, blending Kerala’s cultural heritage with North India’s embroidery traditions. It’s deeply personal too — Roli hails from Uttar Pradesh and the same Farukkabad workshop that created her wedding ensemble embroidery crafted these pieces. As for me, I’ve been married to a Malayali for two decades and have been celebrating Onam ever since.