Onam goes beyond the ‘kasavu’ at Vayaka in Bengaluru!

Launched in August 2024 as a passion project in Bengaluru, Vayaka has quickly established itself as one of the city’s most trusted sari brands. Founded by Roli Misra, an NIFT Delhi alumna and Priyanka Rajwar, a seasoned marketeer and handloom advocate, the label has already won the admiration of celebrities, including Tamil television star Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Kannada actress Samyukta Hornad. We caught up with the duo to discuss their latest edit, a celebration of Onam steeped in craftsmanship and heritage.
Tell us about the new collection?
Roli Misra: While the classic kasavu cotton sari remains synonymous with Onam, Vayaka offers a refreshing reinterpretation by replacing the traditional base with airy, lightweight kota silk. This shift introduces graceful fluidity and a modern sensibility while honouring tradition. The iconic white-and-gold palette remains at the heart of the collection, enhanced with delicate hand embroidery that adds depth and artistry. Each sari is meticulously embroidered in Farukkabad, Uttar Pradesh — a region renowned for its zardosi and karchoab work — infusing every piece with intricate embellishments and a touch of opulence.
Are there motifs or designs specific to this edit?
Priyanka Rajwar: Our inspiration comes from the flowers and leaves used in the Onakkalam (floral rangoli). The embroidery creates a timeless pairing, elevating these saris into wearable works of art. Coming from North India, we also wanted to forge a narrative connection between regions, blending Kerala’s cultural heritage with North India’s embroidery traditions. It’s deeply personal too — Roli hails from Uttar Pradesh and the same Farukkabad workshop that created her wedding ensemble embroidery crafted these pieces. As for me, I’ve been married to a Malayali for two decades and have been celebrating Onam ever since.
What’s next for Vayaka?
Priyanka: We’re already working on our next edit — a contemporary twist on kalamkari.
Prices start at INR 2,200. Available at Vayaka, Indiranagar.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal