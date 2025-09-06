All the World’s A Stage discusses how every man performs his role with confidence and style

You know what’s most fascinating about language, creativity, poetry, words, and imagination? They can be linked to anything and everything, transforming thoughts into something truly beautiful. That’s exactly what great literary laureates have done through the ages: made us see and imagine what we never could on our own, through the power of their words. Shakespeare, one of the most celebrated names in literature, gave us the iconic line All The World’s A Stage. Now, imagine this philosophy woven into the world of fashion. Does it spark your curiosity? Does it leave you with a lingering thought? Sarab Khanijou’s new collection, All The World’s A Stage, might just have the answers.

The collection is about how every man performs his own role with confidence, flair, and presence

Talking about the edit, Sarab tells us, “The drop draws its essence from the theatricality of life. Inspired by Shakespeare’s lines, the collection is about how every man performs his own role with confidence, flair, and presence.” As a designer, he wanted to capture that spirit through tuxedos and dinner jackets that seem dramatic yet wearable. The name reflects the idea that fashion itself is a performance, and when you step into these clothes, you command the stage.

Sarab’s design language blends sharp tailoring with intricate craftsmanship, reinterpreting traditional Indian techniques through a modern lens. Classic menswear silhouettes are elevated with unexpected textures, rich embroideries, and bold narratives, bringing drama, precision, and elegance to couture.