All the World’s A Stage discusses how every man performs his role with confidence and style

You know what’s most fascinating about language, creativity, poetry, words, and imagination? They can be linked to anything and everything, transforming thoughts into something truly beautiful. That’s exactly what great literary laureates have done through the ages: made us see and imagine what we never could on our own, through the power of their words. Shakespeare, one of the most celebrated names in literature, gave us the iconic line All The World’s A Stage. Now, imagine this philosophy woven into the world of fashion. Does it spark your curiosity? Does it leave you with a lingering thought? Sarab Khanijou’s new collection, All The World’s A Stage, might just have the answers.
Talking about the edit, Sarab tells us, “The drop draws its essence from the theatricality of life. Inspired by Shakespeare’s lines, the collection is about how every man performs his own role with confidence, flair, and presence.” As a designer, he wanted to capture that spirit through tuxedos and dinner jackets that seem dramatic yet wearable. The name reflects the idea that fashion itself is a performance, and when you step into these clothes, you command the stage.
Sarab’s design language blends sharp tailoring with intricate craftsmanship, reinterpreting traditional Indian techniques through a modern lens. Classic menswear silhouettes are elevated with unexpected textures, rich embroideries, and bold narratives, bringing drama, precision, and elegance to couture.
Reflecting on the fabrics and the colour palette for All The World’s A Stage, he says, “We’ve worked with luxury velvets, silks, textured jacquards, and fine wool blends, all materials that lend themselves to structure but also fluidity.” The palette, he mentions, is classic yet decadent: blacks, deep wines, midnight blues, emerald greens, punctuated with metallics like gold and silver.
This collection consists of tuxedos, dinner jackets, and Indo westerns, all designed for high-octane evenings. “It appeals to men who enjoy making a statement; those who don’t shy away from attention but instead embrace it. Whether it’s a red-carpet event, a cocktail, or a wedding reception, these pieces resonate with the modern man’s desire to blend timelessness with spectacle,” adds Sarab. The pieces are elevated by hand-embroidered motifs, bold lapel treatments, architectural shoulders, and other playful details like poker chips, confetti-inspired embroideries, and champagne glass motifs.
Sarab discusses, “We work closely with skilled Indian artisans to adapt heritage techniques like zardozi and zari work into modern, geometric, and sometimes abstract motifs.” The process is complicated and intricate, where each piece passes through multiple stages of handwork, tailoring, and fittings before it reaches the rack.
“I want men to feel confident and unforgettable in these garments, commanding yet effortless. Bold embroideries meet luxe fabrics, tailored to perfection for drama without discomfort,” Sarab adds.
Prices start at Rs 95,000.
Available online.
