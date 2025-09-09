Lumina is inspired by how light transforms simple things into something magical

Go beyond the physics and try to notice the beauty of light, in any form. It has the power to transform the simplest of things into something extraordinary. Just think about it; placing just the right kind of light in a room changes everything. It shapes aesthetics, stirs emotions, creates mood, highlights details, and even uplifts well-being. Light, in essence, is beautiful. Around the City’s new collection, Lumina explains the magic of light and radiance.

Lumina is an ode to easy elegance, designed for women who want to feel confident, graceful, and effortlessly stylish

The founder, Niharika Raut says, “The edit was inspired by the idea of radiance. We wanted to capture that sense of glow through airy fabrics, luminous colours, and clean yet striking silhouettes.” She mentions that the collection celebrates women who embrace both softness and strength in their everyday lives. “Lumina is an ode to easy elegance, designed for women who want to feel confident, graceful, and effortlessly stylish,” she adds.

Further getting into more details, Niharika informs that she went for breathable cotton and linen with organic blends. “For the very first time, we have worked with viscose lurex, which moves beautifully with the body,” she says. The colour palette? It leans towards the hues of the season, including butter yellow, rich chocolate brown and some classic black staples. The design elements focus on intricate details. You’ll notice minimal embroideries, delicate self-designs and thoughtful tailoring that flatters a range of body types. The founder asserts, “Instead of heavy prints, we opted for textures, stitches, and surface details that bring out quiet richness.”