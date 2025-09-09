Lumina is inspired by how light transforms simple things into something magical

Go beyond the physics and try to notice the beauty of light, in any form. It has the power to transform the simplest of things into something extraordinary. Just think about it; placing just the right kind of light in a room changes everything. It shapes aesthetics, stirs emotions, creates mood, highlights details, and even uplifts well-being. Light, in essence, is beautiful. Around the City’s new collection, Lumina explains the magic of light and radiance.
The founder, Niharika Raut says, “The edit was inspired by the idea of radiance. We wanted to capture that sense of glow through airy fabrics, luminous colours, and clean yet striking silhouettes.” She mentions that the collection celebrates women who embrace both softness and strength in their everyday lives. “Lumina is an ode to easy elegance, designed for women who want to feel confident, graceful, and effortlessly stylish,” she adds.
Further getting into more details, Niharika informs that she went for breathable cotton and linen with organic blends. “For the very first time, we have worked with viscose lurex, which moves beautifully with the body,” she says. The colour palette? It leans towards the hues of the season, including butter yellow, rich chocolate brown and some classic black staples. The design elements focus on intricate details. You’ll notice minimal embroideries, delicate self-designs and thoughtful tailoring that flatters a range of body types. The founder asserts, “Instead of heavy prints, we opted for textures, stitches, and surface details that bring out quiet richness.”
The drop offers a range of dresses, co-ord sets, and versatile separates that can be styled on many different occasions, like brunches, travel, intimate celebrations, or even casual evenings out. Niharika suggests, “For minimalists, the two black pieces will appeal instantly, while those who love colour and texture will lean towards the butter yellow or the rich chocolate brown pieces.” However, explaining about a couple of her favourite pieces, Niharika says, “The standout Enola dress, with smocking details and a gold-accented waist belt, offers universal appeal and effortless style through its fluid silhouette.” The butter-yellow Lyla co-ord set, she says, featuring self-design and delicate lace, blends functionality with elevated design, making it versatile and chic, perfect for pairing with shorts or pants.
Prices start at Rs 3,175.
Available online.
