This Kolkata-based label has festive pieces that are bold yet light and breathable
Kolkata-based fashion designer Manasi Sengupta never really wanted to go with the flow. Rather, she believes in designing avant-garde pieces for her label Mansi Wearable Art, that are flowy, easy to carry, yet, have all the high points that are needed for the dress and the wearer to stand out. We speak with the designer as she explains her pieces in detail.
Tell us about your new festive collection. Why does your brand say wearable art?
Our new collection celebrates digital prints in their most expressive form—bold, eclectic, and timeless. Each piece is designed as an all-season statement, where colour, texture, and art come together and get blended seamlessly.
We believe clothes are not just garments, but canvases that carry stories, moods, and individuality. That’s why we call it “wearable art” because every design is crafted to make you feel like you’re draped in a masterpiece.
While most homegrown brands from the city are working with cotton and other summer-friendly fabrics, you make pieces that are glam, colourful, and bold. Why’s that?
We wanted to step away from the ordinary and bring that pop of colour to everyday dressing. Fashion is about joy and self-expression, and our pieces reflect that spirit. Instead of restricting ourselves to subtle tones and plain cottons, we felt that we should experiment more with bright colours, statement prints, and flowy fabrics that are light yet glam. Our philosophy is simple: Why blend in when you can stand out?
Prints play an important role in your creations. What kind of prints inspire you?
Prints are at the heart of our design language. We draw inspiration from a wide spectrum like nature, folk motifs, traditional Indian artistry, global cultural references, and even abstract geometry. Each print tells its own story, and when combined with bold colours and modern silhouettes, it creates a look that feels contemporary yet rooted in artistry.
What kind of colours, prints, and materials are buyers looking forward to this Puja?
This Puja, people are leaning towards vibrant colours that reflect festivity like bright pinks, reds, oranges, and jewel tones balanced with hints of pastel freshness. Digital florals, mosaics, and intricate motifs are big favorites. Fabrics that are breathable yet rich like soft silks, chiffons, and blends are making waves because they allow both comfort and statement-making in the festive season.
What do you have in the pipeline?
We’re working on expanding our wearable art into versatile silhouettes, fusion kaftans, statement jackets, and co-ord sets. There’s another festive edit coming up, where we’ll combine digital art with handcrafted embellishments to create something truly unique. The idea is to keep evolving and bring art into wardrobes in newer, bolder ways.
What are the five things that are a must in your wardrobe?
A statement kaftan or flowy overlay that works for both day and night.
Classic, bold earrings that can uplift any look.
A pair of well-fitted denims for effortless styling.
A timeless black dress for every mood and moment.
Comfortable yet chic footwear that balances style and ease.
