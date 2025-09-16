This Kolkata-based homegrown label has a debut menswear edit

A

We have launched men’s casual shirts, bringing a fresh, artistic flair to this year’s festivities, featuring an array of hand-block printed shirts, each showcasing unique patterns and vibrant designs that aim to stand out from typical festive wear.

And the technique that we have introduced is by clubbing tie dye with block print ranging from palla to the pleats. In terms of concept, we played zodiac signs, work life balance, and popular characters of Bengali stories. We created a trilogy capturing the essence of a modern Indian woman who believes in self- love and is the master of her own fate, and is uninhibited about what the society thinks of her.