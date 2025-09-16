This Kolkata-based homegrown label has a debut menswear edit
Almost every year, Durga Puja ends up either being hot and humid or faces extreme rainfall, and we leave everything aside and focus on buying softer, lighter fabrics like cotton and linen. This year is no different. Homegrown label Kapas’s founder Mitra Basu not only introduces menswear but also pieces that focus on bright and playful hues that capture the festive spirit. We speak with Mitra to know more.
Tell us about your festive edit.
We have launched men’s casual shirts, bringing a fresh, artistic flair to this year’s festivities, featuring an array of hand-block printed shirts, each showcasing unique patterns and vibrant designs that aim to stand out from typical festive wear.
And the technique that we have introduced is by clubbing tie dye with block print ranging from palla to the pleats. In terms of concept, we played zodiac signs, work life balance, and popular characters of Bengali stories. We created a trilogy capturing the essence of a modern Indian woman who believes in self- love and is the master of her own fate, and is uninhibited about what the society thinks of her.
There are so many homegrown labels. How does your label stand out?
I feel we stand out because of our unique concept-based designs, which deeply explore various aspects of womanhood. Unlike many other brands, every design is rooted in a specific idea, giving the collection a meaningful and cohesive narrative.
You’ve been making clothing for women. Why did you decide to create a menswear edit?
I decided to launch a menswear line to fill a significant gap in the market and cater to the evolving desires of men’s fashion. I observed that the current market is polarised between traditional, often repetitive, designs and conservative office wear.
Modern men are increasingly seeking to experiment with bold prints, vibrant colours, and expressive designs. The new collection is therefore, intentionally funky, quirky, and lively, offering a stylish alternative that allows men to use their clothing as a form of self-expression.
