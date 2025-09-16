This sustainable footwear label reimagines ancient Harappan seals in their new edit

The genesis of the collection lies in a site visit to Dholavira, one of the oldest and most significant Harappan settlements. “I visited the museum and saw the ancient seals in person — that visual language has stayed with me ever since. Later, I read a few books on the civilisation and was struck by how it wasn’t idol-centric. Trade, commerce and architecture seemed more prominent than a rigid caste system built around a single Maharaja and his subjects. It felt less about hierarchy and more about exchange and collective progress,” reveals Malika Garg, founder.

From this encounter, Harappan seals became the primary point of reference and their graphic motifs translated into contemporary design. “Much of our visual language comes from their seals, beads and pottery. You can see interpretations of the unicorn seals, alongside motifs drawn from their pottery. Many feature fish in circular forms, symbolising the continuity of life, which we have adapted. Birds frequently painted on pottery have also been stylised into our designs. Culturally, the civilisation revered the elements of nature and we drew inspiration from celestial motifs, particularly the sun and moon,” she elucidates.