This sustainable footwear label reimagines ancient Harappan seals in their new edit

The sustainable, conscious footwear label has unveiled its latest collection, Traces of Time, an exploration that reaches back to one of the world’s earliest urban civilisations: the Harappans. Rather than treating history as a distant spectacle, the brand reinterprets Harappan artistry into minimalist, wearable forms, beckoning the modern consumer to walk, quite literally, in traces of the past.
The genesis of the collection lies in a site visit to Dholavira, one of the oldest and most significant Harappan settlements. “I visited the museum and saw the ancient seals in person — that visual language has stayed with me ever since. Later, I read a few books on the civilisation and was struck by how it wasn’t idol-centric. Trade, commerce and architecture seemed more prominent than a rigid caste system built around a single Maharaja and his subjects. It felt less about hierarchy and more about exchange and collective progress,” reveals Malika Garg, founder.
From this encounter, Harappan seals became the primary point of reference and their graphic motifs translated into contemporary design. “Much of our visual language comes from their seals, beads and pottery. You can see interpretations of the unicorn seals, alongside motifs drawn from their pottery. Many feature fish in circular forms, symbolising the continuity of life, which we have adapted. Birds frequently painted on pottery have also been stylised into our designs. Culturally, the civilisation revered the elements of nature and we drew inspiration from celestial motifs, particularly the sun and moon,” she elucidates.
The edit, comprising 20 pairs across seven styles, is hued in tans, maroons, blacks, whites, browns and muted colours punctuated with brass accents. “In terms of textures, we’ve used matte trims in a darker shade of gold rather than anything shiny, to echo the brass culture and lend an earthy aesthetic. Materials include microfibre, cork, a 100 percent jute-board insole, cushioning made from recycled EVA eco-foam and New Zealand pine wood for the heels,” she shares.
Birdhouse’s ethos of slow fashion takes no fewer than seven to eight artisans to make a single pair. Among the highlights of Traces of Time is Sanjh, a pair of dual-strap heels that we tried on ourselves. The celestial sun-andmoon buckles at the back strap offer a discreet charm, while the 1.5-inch pinewood heel and double-cushioned jute insole prioritise comfort without sacrificing elegance.
True to Birdhouse’s philosophy, they move effortlessly from desk to dinner, balancing utility with refinement. Our other favourites include the Matysa Flats and Sarika Heels.
“Among the seven, the Shyam Savera slides have been the bestseller of this collection,” she concludes.
₹2,790 onwards. Available online.