This fine jewellery collection fuses Jazz Age glamour with modern geometry and rare gemstones

Mirari, the luxury fine jewellery house, the brainchild of founder and principal designer Mira Gulati, unveils its latest Art Deco-inspired collection — a dazzling convergence of architecture, geometry, and timeless glamour. Drawing on the spirit of the Jazz Age and the bold silhouettes of the Empire State Building, the new jewellery collection translates an era of optimism and celebration into wearable masterpieces crafted in natural diamonds and rare gemstones.
“The Jazz Age was a time of freedom and bold design, and the Empire State Building became a natural muse for me,” says Mira. “It symbolises ambition, progress, and elegance — qualities we wanted to capture in jewels that feel timeless yet modern.” That vision comes alive through pieces like the Empire State Danglers, where cascading baguette and round diamonds echo the skyscraper’s soaring height, embodying both heritage and modern elegance.
Mirari achieves the perfect balance between the sharp symmetry of Art Deco and the fluidity jewellery demands. “We worked with baguette diamonds and emerald cuts to reflect architecture but softened the edges and proportions for comfort and grace,” she explains. This approach ensures bold geometry never compromises wearability.
The collection is distinguished by its palette of natural-coloured gemstones — lapis lazuli, black onyx, malachite, tiger’s eye, coral, sapphires, and emeralds — sourced and carved with meticulous precision. “Cutting lapis into clean, geometric planes was a rare challenge, but it created the striking City Icon Bracelet, one of the collection’s highlights,” she notes.
Heritage meets modernity in every design, from the City Icon Bracelet’s metropolitan boldness to the Elegantia Danglers’ playful mix of rose and white gold. Gender-inclusive creations like cufflinks and lapel pins further expand the collection’s reach. “Art Deco’s geometry is naturally universal,” Mira adds. “Jewellery today is about self-expression, and we wanted this collection to feel inclusive for all.”
Symbolism underscores the entire line: stepped motifs represent growth, symmetry suggests balance, and vibrant stones convey confidence. For Mira, this is jewellery not just to wear but to embody. “Today’s clients want pieces that are expressive and personal, yet rooted in quality,” she says. “This collection offers exactly that — classic, bold, and endlessly individual.”
Price starts at INR 1.25 lakh.
Available online.