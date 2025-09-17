This fine jewellery collection fuses Jazz Age glamour with modern geometry and rare gemstones

The collection is distinguished by its palette of natural-coloured gemstones — lapis lazuli, black onyx, malachite, tiger’s eye, coral, sapphires, and emeralds — sourced and carved with meticulous precision. “Cutting lapis into clean, geometric planes was a rare challenge, but it created the striking City Icon Bracelet, one of the collection’s highlights,” she notes.

Heritage meets modernity in every design, from the City Icon Bracelet’s metropolitan boldness to the Elegantia Danglers’ playful mix of rose and white gold. Gender-inclusive creations like cufflinks and lapel pins further expand the collection’s reach. “Art Deco’s geometry is naturally universal,” Mira adds. “Jewellery today is about self-expression, and we wanted this collection to feel inclusive for all.”

Symbolism underscores the entire line: stepped motifs represent growth, symmetry suggests balance, and vibrant stones convey confidence. For Mira, this is jewellery not just to wear but to embody. “Today’s clients want pieces that are expressive and personal, yet rooted in quality,” she says. “This collection offers exactly that — classic, bold, and endlessly individual.”

Price starts at INR 1.25 lakh.

Available online.