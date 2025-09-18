New launches

Ministry of Textiles unveils India’s first mall dedicated to crafts and handlooms

Unlike traditional markets or exhibitions, The Kunj is a permanent space that aims to elevate Indian craftsmanship to a luxury level
Ministry of Textiles unveils India’s first mall dedicated to crafts and handlooms called The Kunj
India’s first mall dedicated to crafts, textiles and homegrown brands is The Kunj
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

India’s first mall dedicated to crafts, textiles and homegrown brands is The Kunj, located in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Inaugurated by the Ministry of Textiles, The Kunj is a unique retail and cultural destination designed to celebrate and promote India’s rich heritage of handicrafts and handlooms. Unlike traditional markets or exhibitions, it is a permanent space that aims to elevate Indian craftsmanship to a luxury level, providing artisans with a contemporary and dignified platform.

The Kunj in Delhi will host crafts, textiles and homegrown brands

Ministry of Textiles unveils India’s first mall dedicated to crafts and handlooms called The Kunj
At Kala Manch, master artisans provide live demonstrations of their crafts

Unlike traditional markets or exhibitions, it is a permanent space that aims to elevate Indian craftsmanship to a luxury level, providing artisans with a contemporary and dignified platform to showcase their work. While it is a retail destination, its core philosophy is Kala aasvadan or art appreciation. It’s designed as a space where visitors can pause and appreciate the stories and skills behind the creations, rather than just focusing on sales.

The mall hosts curated exhibitions, like Gandhi Virasat – Kagazkala, which highlight specific craft forms or themes. A key feature is this gallery space that showcases over 100 masterpieces by National Awardees, Shilp Gurus and master artisans. It’s a place to see and even purchase high-end, award-winning pieces.

Ministry of Textiles unveils India’s first mall dedicated to crafts and handlooms called The Kunj
The mall hosts curated exhibitions, like Gandhi Virasat – Kagazkala

Here, you can find everything from handlooms like Pashmina and Ikat to a variety of handicrafts such as Madhubani, Pichwai and Pattachitra paintings.

At Kala Manch, master artisans provide live demonstrations of their crafts, such as the Sanjhi paper-cutting craft, which allows visitors to witness artisans at work and Kalp Kosh hands-on experience for visitors to engage with the crafts.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Ministry of Textiles
The Kunj

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com