EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Sarkar fronts Samant Chauhan’s winter-festive collection

Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan, renowned for his hand-embroidered designs on Indian textiles, loves creating silhouettes that are simple yet structured, basic yet elegant. His unique design proposition lies in the fact that he takes great care of his creations from the stage of yarn and treating the fabric with the same care as his intricate designs. He believes that fashion goes beyond being just trend-based and popular, representing the concepts, ideas, and vision of a couturier that can last for more than a lifetime of the wearer. This very idea resonates in all the collections he has come up with over the years, be it employing the beautiful Bhagalpur weaving techniques and skilled embroidery and zardosi craftsmanship on innovative fabrics, or the simple charm of earthy and rustic shades.
The designer launched his store in Kolkata last year, and we thought Pujas are a perfect time to showcase the understated opulence and heritage vibes that his collections give out. We immediately planned an exclusive shoot of four looks from his latest winter-festive collection. And, we chose actor Priyanka Sarkar as our muse. The reason for this was to bring out an innocence about the looks that Priyanka clearly possesses. Unapologetically candid yet soft-spoken, Priyanka brings a distinct understated elegance to her looks. What adds to it all is her body positivity.
Samant Chauhan crafts Puja couture story with Priyanka Sarkar
Who could be a better choice than this beautiful actor to be the face of our first Puja cover this year? The very talented Debarshi Sarkar brought out the much-needed luminescence in the frames he captured through his lens, and Poulami Gupta ably styled Priyanka with all the subtlety that was required to make the outfits stand out.
We speak to Samant about his latest collection and gathered some useful tips to turn your festive day fashion into a lit affair. Excerpts from the chat.
Tell us about your new winter festive couture offering.
This winter-festive season, our collection embraces trending colours and rich textures, with an emphasis on layered looks, which is perfect for the festive mood. Expect an interplay of deep jewel tones, opulent fabrics, intricate surface or namentation, and silhouettes that merge modern structure with traditional elegance.
How is it different from your previous collections?
This time, we’ve gone bolder with colour and texture combinations, while pushing layering to new dimensions. The focus is on creating ensembles that feel festive yet versatile, with details that reveal themselves as you look closer.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
It’s about celebrating craft in its most tactile form, where every layer, texture, and colour story contributes to a rich, celebratory narrative. My label has always stood for the narratives of our indigenous craft and weaving heritage.
When it comes to Indian wear, what elements have you played around with and highlighted this time?
We’ve explored innovative layering techniques, textured embroideries, and unusual fabric pairings, creating a visual depth that’s perfect for weddings and festive occasions.
What’s trending this winter festive season in Indian wear, especially for weddings and celebrations?
Layering is key, both in garments and styling. There’s also a huge emphasis on statement textures — something we’ve embraced wholeheartedly this season.
What significance does sustainability hold for you?
For us, it’s a responsibility, not a choice. We are the generation witnessing rapid environmental change — it’s now or never. Sustainability is woven into our process, from craft revival to mindful production, and we try to follow it honestly.
In the current context, what global fashion movements or trends have impressed you?
The maximalist trend really excites me. It’s expressive, diverse, and allows every artist to interpret it in their own way. And this is what makes maximalism as a trend so endlessly interesting.
What inspires you, and how have your design sensibilities evolved over the years?
My own journey and experiences inspire my collections and designs. Over the years, the brand has evolved to represent Indian craftsmanship in a way that resonates with today’s clients. Each of my collections is rooted in tradition yet globally relevant.
What are the plans for your label?
We’re opening two more stores in Delhi — one in Khan Market and another in Mehrauli — both at iconic locations.
You opened your store in Kolkata last year. What do you love about the city, and how do you find the crowd fashion-wise?
Kolkata clients are refreshingly experimental. They don’t come to us for the expected. Rather, they always want pieces that make them stand out in a roomful of fashionable women.
What indigenous elements of Bengali fashion do you love and want to incorporate into your design aesthetics?
The exquisitely detailed hand embroidery from Bengal is remarkable — it’s something I would love to reinterpret within our couture language.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves for men and women?
A beautifully crafted pashmina shawl for both men and women. A nice pashmina shawl is perfect for layering over any outfit.
What’s your offering for men this winter festive season?
Layered ensembles in unique textures — designs that appear deceptively simple but involve complex, time-intensive techniques.
What’s going to feature in your winter pret offerings?
A shift towards darker tones, which is a rather unusual choice for our brand, but one that feels exciting this season.
Who are the best dressed male and female celebrities in your eyes?
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Both are timeless style icons.
What are your other upcoming collections?
We have several projects in the works — all rooted in our signature approach of reimagining Indian craftsmanship for the contemporary wardrobe.
