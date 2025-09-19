EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Sarkar fronts Samant Chauhan’s winter-festive collection

Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan, renowned for his hand-embroidered designs on Indian textiles, loves creating silhouettes that are simple yet structured, basic yet elegant. His unique design proposition lies in the fact that he takes great care of his creations from the stage of yarn and treating the fabric with the same care as his intricate designs. He believes that fashion goes beyond being just trend-based and popular, representing the concepts, ideas, and vision of a couturier that can last for more than a lifetime of the wearer. This very idea resonates in all the collections he has come up with over the years, be it employing the beautiful Bhagalpur weaving techniques and skilled embroidery and zardosi craftsmanship on innovative fabrics, or the simple charm of earthy and rustic shades.

The designer launched his store in Kolkata last year, and we thought Pujas are a perfect time to showcase the understated opulence and heritage vibes that his collections give out. We immediately planned an exclusive shoot of four looks from his latest winter-festive collection. And, we chose actor Priyanka Sarkar as our muse. The reason for this was to bring out an innocence about the looks that Priyanka clearly possesses. Unapologetically candid yet soft-spoken, Priyanka brings a distinct understated elegance to her looks. What adds to it all is her body positivity.

Samant Chauhan crafts Puja couture story with Priyanka Sarkar

Who could be a better choice than this beautiful actor to be the face of our first Puja cover this year? The very talented Debarshi Sarkar brought out the much-needed luminescence in the frames he captured through his lens, and Poulami Gupta ably styled Priyanka with all the subtlety that was required to make the outfits stand out.

We speak to Samant about his latest collection and gathered some useful tips to turn your festive day fashion into a lit affair. Excerpts from the chat.