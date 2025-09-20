This homegrown brand drops nostalgic sneakers inspired by black school shoes
Gully Labs brings back memories from school with its new sneaker drop, Class Rebels. Inspired by the black velcro shoes worn by every 90s and 2000s kid in India, the design mixes nostalgia with bold, modern style. The sneakers feature premium materials, playful details and colours that remind you of chalkboards and notice boards. Animesh Mishra, co-founder of the brand, talks about turning uniform shoes into symbols of rebellion, choosing classroom-inspired colours and focusing on long-lasting, handmade craftsmanship.
What inspired the new collection?
We wanted to create a sneaker that instantly sparks recognition. The black velcro school shoe is more than just uniform, it’s been a cultural marker. Everyone remembers their pair. We’ve all scuffed them on corridors, scribbled names on the soles or swapped straps before assembly. It’s the one piece of uniform every kid owned, but every rebel customised. That shared memory, that common canvas, is where Class Rebels took shape. We wanted to take an icon of order and flip it into a badge of rebellion.
There’s definitely nostalgia in the design. Was that deliberate?
Absolutely! Nostalgia is the glue here. The school shoe is timeless, almost generational. But in India, it’s also layered with chalk dust, PT period excuses and that one strict teacher who checked if they were polished. By reimagining it with premium materials, bold detailing and a rebellious edge, we wanted to show those memories don’t have to stay boxed up. They can walk the streets again, rewriting the rulebook for how they could look and feel in 2025. It’s a nod to our past but built for today’s streets.
Can you walk us through the design process?
We started with a simple provocation: If the teacher sent you home for your shoes, what would you be wearing? From there, the sketchboard turned into experiments with suede textures, patent finishes, a flash of teal suede, glossy patent velcro and stitching details. Once we had the prototype, our karigars pushed the limits of construction, ensuring the shoe didn’t just look subversive but felt elevated in quality. What came out was a sneaker that carries both the chaos of rebellion and the craft of heritage.
What sets these shoes apart in terms of materials and craftsmanship?
The Class Rebels are built like no ordinary school shoe. You’ll find black suede leather colliding with glossy patent velcro, stitched suede panels for depth and perforated ramps for breathability. Every stitch is deliberate, showcasing the precision of Indian craftsmanship. These aren’t factory-stamped sneakers. They are stitched with intent.
The colour palette is bold. What guided your choices?
The colourways are coded straight from the classroom. Black Slate nods to the chalkboard. Teal Green from the attendance sheet and worn-out registers. The intention was to stay true to school-day nostalgia, so when you wear them, you’re carrying a piece of school mischief with you.
What materials have been used and why?
We chose a mix of suede leather, patent leather and stitched suede panels. The contrast in textures creates a rebellious yet premium look, while perforations add utility. Round white laces keep the aesthetic playful, like doodles in the margins of your notebook. Teal suede panels are for the rule-benders who added colour where none was allowed. Every choice was about layering nostalgia with a modern finish. Each detail is tied to a piece of memory, but elevated for today.
Was sustainability a factor in material choices?
Yes. While rebellion was the moodboard, we didn’t steer away from our responsibility. Sustainability for us also means longevity, a sneaker that doesn’t wear out after a semester. That’s why we integrated durable, water-resistant leather and Ortholite insoles that extend the shoe’s life through superior comfort and support. We kept production small-batch and handmade.
What’s next for Gully Labs?
We’re building a full syllabus of cultural footwear stories, sneakers that pull from everyday Indian nostalgia but with design and craftsmanship that can stand anywhere globally. Expect more collabs, more stories from the gullies and definitely more kicks that bend the rules.
INR 7,900. Available online.
