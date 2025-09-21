Rivaaj Couture’s debut bridal line Raas-Leela celebrates heritage

A

The choices of the modern bride have evolved tremendously. Today, we see a shift from extreme maximalism towards minimal, meaningful, and detailed elegance. Brides are no longer looking only at how heavy the outfit is or how much work it carries, they’re searching for something deeper, something that feels like them. It is now about connection, about wearing something that reflects their personality, story, and even their relationship. It’s not just a garment, but a symbol of their journey.