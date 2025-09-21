Rivaaj Couture’s debut bridal line Raas-Leela celebrates heritage
Hyderabad-based label Rivaaj Couture’s debut collection, Raas-Leela, finds its muse in the lotus, a symbol of quiet strength and understated royalty. With the shimmer of zari, the intricacy of zardosi, sequins, and cutdana work, each garment is forward-looking with a hint of heritage. We speak with Shivani Parakh about her label’s first collection.
What’s the idea and thought behind Raas-Leela?
Raas-Leela goes beyond its religious connotation and celebrates happiness, love, and flow. We wanted to create silhouettes that are modest yet modern, rooted in tradition yet open in spirit. The idea was to be inclusive and the tone of Rivaaj is unmistakably luxury, but never loud or extreme. We want to highlight the beauty that already exists in our heritage, rather than overpower it.
What inspires your designs?
It comes from the world around us, both the tangible and the deeply personal. A lot of it stems from local elements, from nature, from the little details. For the Raas-Leela collection in particular, the inspiration is even more intimate. Our design inspiration comes from our heirloom pieces, too.
How do you plan to make bridal outfits stand out among a crowd of other labels?
For us, it isn’t about chasing louder designs or heavier silhouettes but about staying true to our philosophy. What makes them different is the balance we bring. We’re not creating extremely heavy couture pieces that can sometimes overwhelm, nor are we going too minimal. Instead, we are filling that in-between space.
How have the choices for the modern bride evolved?
The choices of the modern bride have evolved tremendously. Today, we see a shift from extreme maximalism towards minimal, meaningful, and detailed elegance. Brides are no longer looking only at how heavy the outfit is or how much work it carries, they’re searching for something deeper, something that feels like them. It is now about connection, about wearing something that reflects their personality, story, and even their relationship. It’s not just a garment, but a symbol of their journey.
What colours are raging this bridal season?
This season, brides are moving away from pastels and embracing deeper, more grounded shades. We’re seeing a beautiful revival of maroons, rani pinks, oranges, and earthy blues—tones that carry both tradition and individuality. The focus has also shifted towards fabrics like velvets and tissues, which are naturally luxurious and enhance the richness of these colours. Instead of contrasts, brides are leaning into tonal harmony.
Is there any celebrity whom you would like to dress up for a wedding?
If I had to pick one, I think Shraddha Kapoor. It would be a dream to dress for her wedding.
What are the winter wedding must-haves?
Velvet is undoubtedly the fabric of the season, tissue fabric has made a strong comeback this season, and of course, silk remains a timeless classic in any winter wardrobe.
