Vvani Vats brings out an edit that emulates the elegance of morning dew
Vvani Vats’ occasion wear edit, OAS, is inspired by the quiet elegance of morning dew and captures the serenity and shimmer of nature’s most delicate moment. Vvani takes us through the dewy range.
Tell us about your collection.
OAS plays with a muted yet radiant palette including ivories, soft lilacs, misty blues, sage greens, and touches of metallic pearl. The fabrics are fluid and breathable like chiffon, silk blends, organza, and crepe. Silhouettes are easy yet striking—think pre-draped saris, fluid lehengas, and capes that add drama without weight. The idea was to capture nature’s most delicate, overlooked moment — the calm of dawn, when dew settles on leaves. I wanted to bring that sense of serenity into festive couture. Mirror embroidery reflects light the way dew does, and pearl hangings mimic droplets in motion. OAS is about quiet luxury, pieces that shimmer softly instead of screaming for attention.
How different is it from your previous collections?
My earlier collections celebrated grandeur with bold embroideries and maximalist drama. OAS is softer, more minimal, and is about fluidity. It focuses on lightness not just in fabric, but in mood as well. It’s bridal and festive wear reimagined for women who want elegance without the weight.
How do your festive outfits stand out among the other labels?
Mirror embroidery is usually heavy, but we’ve reinterpreted it in a delicate, dew-like way. Pearl fringes add a modern yet timeless touch. Every outfit is festive but versatile, and it can transition from an intimate mehendi to a Diwali evening with equal ease.
How are wedding and festive fashions evolving over the years?
Women no longer want to be restricted by heavy garments. Today, it’s about wearability, layering, and sustainability. Brides want pieces they can style differently for multiple occasions. The shift is from excess to elegance, from one-time outfits to heirloom-worthy separates.
What inspires your designs?
Nature is always my muse. From desert sands to morning dew, I look at elements that are timeless, grounding, and quietly luxurious. Indian craft also inspires me endlessly, and I love reinterpreting it with a modern, lighter sensibility.
Who’s the most stylish celebrity in your eyes and why?
Aditi Rao Hydari manages to look effortless in everything, from a handloom sari to couture. She knows how to keep it minimal yet powerful, which is exactly what I aim at doing with my collections.
What are the winter festive and wedding wardrobe must-haves?
A pearl or mirror-embroidered drape sari for cocktail nights, a versatile ivory lehenga, a cape or dupatta with pearl fringes to elevate any outfit, comfortable separates, and an embroidered blouse that works with trousers or saris.
What are your upcoming collections?
Our next line draws inspiration from twilight, deeper, moodier shades with the same lightness of construction. While OAS is about dawn, the next will celebrate dusk mystery, glow, and transition.
