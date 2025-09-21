Vvani Vats brings out an edit that emulates the elegance of morning dew

A

OAS plays with a muted yet radiant palette including ivories, soft lilacs, misty blues, sage greens, and touches of metallic pearl. The fabrics are fluid and breathable like chiffon, silk blends, organza, and crepe. Silhouettes are easy yet striking—think pre-draped saris, fluid lehengas, and capes that add drama without weight. The idea was to capture nature’s most delicate, overlooked moment — the calm of dawn, when dew settles on leaves. I wanted to bring that sense of serenity into festive couture. Mirror embroidery reflects light the way dew does, and pearl hangings mimic droplets in motion. OAS is about quiet luxury, pieces that shimmer softly instead of screaming for attention.