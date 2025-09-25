Inside Rashi Kapoor’s festive edit Hastakala with Susmita Chatterjee
Glitz, glamour, chic, and yet comfy — these words perhaps best describe how the new generation wants to dress up for occasions. With Durga Puja being Kolkata’s biggest festival, it’s no surprise that everyone will be at their fashionable best. The city has seen a beautiful melange of global and local fashion trends, and keeping in sync with the festive fervour, designers, too, have come up with collections that merge the best of ethnic flavours with modern palates.
Dressing up in your traditional best is no longer limited to a red-and-white sari, layers of gold jewellery, a floral hairdo, and a smudged sindoori bindi. If that seems cumbersome for the younger generation, they can channel the desi chic vibes in a sequinned drape sari or a nice red and gold number with a corset blouse.
Susmita Chatterjee turns muse for Rashi Kapoor’s new bridal-festive edit
For this Puja special cover, we decided to showcase four such glamorous and chic Puja looks for the city’s stylish crowd, turning every occasion into a show-stealing opportunity. And who can help do that better than couturier Rashi Kapoor? We chose four looks from her collections, which one can easily carry through all the festive dos this season, be it evening get-togethers, dinner or late-night parties at home. And who else can rock them with so much confidence than the dazzling Susmita Chatterjee? The beautiful actor turned each look into a glam affair. On the sidelines of the shoot, Rashi took us through her new bridal-festive edit, Hastakala.
Tell us about Hastakala.
This collection is rooted in tradition yet designed for the modern soul. The idea was to remind people of the value of Indian heritage and the extraordinary hands that have shaped it. In today’s fast-paced world, we often overlook the tireless hours and unmatched artistry that our karigars pour into each piece. Hastakala is about pausing, appreciating, and honouring their craft. It’s my ode to India’s rich heritage of craftsmanship. The colour story transitions from delicate pastels — vanilla, blush, and nude — to bold jewel tones like sapphire, ruby, royal blue, and raven black, striking a balance between elegance and impact. There are intricate surface techniques such as zardozi, aari, resham, French knots, pearls, crystals, chir, salma, dabka, and sequins that create elaborate, three-dimensional textures. Silhouettes range from classic lehengas, shararas, and saris to contemporary gowns, jackets, and structured separates. For men, I’ve introduced a capsule inspired by Mumbai; its architectural modernity softened with floral accents. The menswear edit embraces geometric embroidery, muted monochromes, and clean tailoring for a fresh take on festive dressing.
How different is it from the previous collections?
Each of my collections carries its own soul. My last collection was a tribute to Frida Kahlo, bold, vibrant, and artistic in its palette and essence. Hastakala, in contrast, celebrates the timelessness of our hand techniques while reinterpreting them through modern silhouettes.
What’s trending this winter festive season in Indianwear, especially for weddings?
Indian brides are experimental, and they want pieces that are impactful yet easy to wear. We’re seeing deep necklines, gowns with trails, capes, layered skirts, and even structured jackets making their way into the bridal wardrobe. Festive silhouettes are no longer confined to just lehenga and choli; versatility and individuality are key. International fashion has also influenced Indian couture, and brides are open to adapting global trends into their trousseau.
In the current context, what global fashion movements or trends have impressed you?
I’m inspired by how global fashion is moving toward cross-cultural storytelling and sustainability. The lines between couture and ready-to-wear, East and West, are blurring beautifully. Indian designers are pushing boundaries with construction and concepts, and international houses are embracing craft and heritage in new ways. This dialogue feels very refreshing because fashion is no longer bound by geography, it’s about creativity that speaks to a global audience.
What inspires you?
I draw inspiration from culture, history, and human stories. Over the years, my design sensibilities have evolved from simply appreciating beauty to creating with purpose. I’ve grown more mindful of balancing elements — blending boldness with restraint, craft with modernity, emotion with structure. I now see clothes as narratives that connect generations and identities.
What are your plans for the label?
Our vision is to grow Rashi Kapoor into a label that resonates with every Indian, yet finds relevance globally. In the coming years, we plan to build a stronger international presence, participate in global showcases, and create a dialogue where Indian couture is celebrated on par with the world’s finest.
How have you seen Indian fashion evolve over the years?
Indian fashion has gone beyond borders. It’s no longer just for the Indian market; today, it’s global, competitive, and deeply respected. Our designers are showing in Paris, Milan, and New York, while simultaneously reviving traditional crafts at home. What excites me is this duality: being global in outlook yet rooted in culture. That’s what makes Indian fashion truly unique.
What indigenous elements of Bengali fashion do you love incorporating into your designs?
Bengal has such a profound craft vocabulary; I’m drawn to the laal-paar shada sari, jamdani, nakshi kantha, and baluchari motifs. I see these not just as textiles but as design languages. For instance, kantha stitches could become contour lines on jackets, jamdani weaves could be reinterpreted as sheer overlays, and baluchari narratives could inspire placement embroideries. These elements bring depth, nostalgia, and cultural grounding to couture, something I always strive for.
What are some festive wardrobe must-haves for men and women?
Women must have a statement sari (Benarasi or organza), a lehenga or skirt set, a versatile kurta-sharara or anarkali, and a hero blouse that can transform any sari. Layering pieces like brocade jackets or capes, along with heritage jewellery such as chandbalis or chokers, is essential.
For men, a classic kurta set in ivory or jewel tones, a tailored bandhgala or sherwani, and a Nehru jacket that can be mixed and matched are a must. Accessories like mojaris, a silk stole, or a pocket square elevate the look without fuss.
What’s your offering for men this winter festive season?
Our Hastakala menswear capsule is monochrome-driven, with shades like ivory, taupe, charcoal, midnight blue, and merlot. It’s elegant and minimal, focusing on refined embroidery placed only where the eye naturally rests, on collars, cuffs, or seams. Key pieces include wool-silk bandhgalas, merino-silk kurtas, sherwani-style achkans, and textured raw-silk bandis. The idea is to create menswear that’s timeless, sharp, and wearable across celebrations.
Who is the best dressed male and female celebrities in your eyes?
Among women, I admire Zendaya for her sculptural gowns, Deepika Padukone for her powerful saris, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for her couture-forward styling, Cate Blanchett for her architectural minimalism, and Alia Bhatt for her youthful elegance.
Among men, Shah Rukh Khan epitomises timeless charm, Dev Patel brings relaxed luxe to tailoring, Vicky Kaushal carries understated festive wear beautifully, David Beckham is heritage tailoring personified, and Ryan Gosling always finds the right modern twist in suiting.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
Post Hastakala, we’re working on our Bridal Festive 2025 showcase. While Hastakala celebrates India’s rich craft legacy, our upcoming collections will continue to reinterpret tradition in new ways, drawing from different cultural narratives and weaving them into modern couture.
Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar
Makeup: Kaju Guha
Hair: Amrapali Jana
Styling: Poulami Gupta
Location and food courtesy: The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata
