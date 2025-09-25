Inside Rashi Kapoor’s festive edit Hastakala with Susmita Chatterjee

Glitz, glamour, chic, and yet comfy — these words perhaps best describe how the new generation wants to dress up for occasions. With Durga Puja being Kolkata’s biggest festival, it’s no surprise that everyone will be at their fashionable best. The city has seen a beautiful melange of global and local fashion trends, and keeping in sync with the festive fervour, designers, too, have come up with collections that merge the best of ethnic flavours with modern palates.

Dressing up in your traditional best is no longer limited to a red-and-white sari, layers of gold jewellery, a floral hairdo, and a smudged sindoori bindi. If that seems cumbersome for the younger generation, they can channel the desi chic vibes in a sequinned drape sari or a nice red and gold number with a corset blouse.

Susmita Chatterjee turns muse for Rashi Kapoor’s new bridal-festive edit

For this Puja special cover, we decided to showcase four such glamorous and chic Puja looks for the city’s stylish crowd, turning every occasion into a show-stealing opportunity. And who can help do that better than couturier Rashi Kapoor? We chose four looks from her collections, which one can easily carry through all the festive dos this season, be it evening get-togethers, dinner or late-night parties at home. And who else can rock them with so much confidence than the dazzling Susmita Chatterjee? The beautiful actor turned each look into a glam affair. On the sidelines of the shoot, Rashi took us through her new bridal-festive edit, Hastakala.