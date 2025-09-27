Achint Mehta’s eponymous label’s festive edit is apt for the season
Achint Mehta’s eponymous label has dropped a festive edit that feels extra special as it reflects her personal love for the season. It’s not just about the vibrant colours and playful silhouettes inspired by Punjab, but also about pieces that make one feel both beautiful and comfortable. Excerpts:
How have you blended the elements of Punjab and Marwar?
Being Punjabi by birth and married into a Marwari family, both cultures are a part of who I am and naturally, they show up in my designs. From Punjab, I’ve brought in bold colours and that lively spirit, while from Marwar I’ve drawn inspiration from the traditional gota, zari, and mirror detailing. Together, they give the outfits, a balance of vibrance and elegance.
What is the colour palette that you have chosen for this edit?
For this collection, I chose festive jewel tones like maroon, gold, and mustard along with softer shades like blush pinks, mint, and ivory. I love the idea of giving women both options — something bold for the big nights and something subtle for intimate celebrations, so there's truly something for everyone.
What kind of colours will work this festive season?
This year, I feel jewel tones like emerald, wine, magenta and of course, classic golds will really stand out. At the same time, pastels like powder blue and blush pink are perfect for those who want something lighter but still festive.
Do you believe in versatile outfits? Do you think your pieces are versatile and can be restyled for other occasions?
Yes, I strongly believe in versatile clothing. I always tell my clients don’t just wear your lehenga once. Pair the blouse with a sari or even high-waisted trousers, style the skirt with a shirt or drape the dupatta differently. Many of the pieces from this edit can be styled in multiple ways, which makes them perfect beyond just one occasion. This also promotes sustainable fashion and we stand for it.
Is there a favourite piece which you would like to wear during the festivities?
There’s an ice blue lehenga with delicate handwork and mirror work that I personally love, paired with an orange dupatta. It’s light, easy to carry yet very festive to make you feel dressed up. It’s definitely something I’d pick to wear for Diwali.
Do you have any upcoming collections?
Yes! After the Festive Edit, I’m working on a wedding collection that is very special to me. It will have bridal lehengas but also fun, playful pieces for bridesmaids and family. The idea is to create outfits that carry the joy of weddings but are still comfortable and versatile.
