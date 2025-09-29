This new Bengaluru-based clothing and accessories label pays homage to Indian arts

With an aim to provide access to authentic, sustainable and luxury designs, Bengaluru’s premium fashion brand — Swa Signature Style — founded by two friends, recently launched its first collection in the city. The brand, by Rekha BS and Pooja Sahai, centres on eco-conscious design and artisanal Indian arts and crafts heritage.
“Rekha and I have been together for 24 years now. We’ve been friends and it has always been a dream to do something together. When we finally were in one place in Bengaluru, we started ideating about our shared passion for our culture. I love styling, while Rekha has an avid sense of Indian textiles and artistry. So, this is us blending our talents together and presenting well-styled textiles into contemporary ensembles, giving it a twist,” Pooja begins.
A unique aspect of their brand is the practice of reimagining vintage saris and other heritage fabrics into moder n couture pieces. Their designs incorporate traditional Indian craftsmanship and embroidery, such as intricate handwork of flower motifs, salli and metal embroidery. “The principle behind Swa is that we won’t tell you what looks good on you. We will see what complements your shape, size and colours and we will tailormake an ensemble. And we can even do this using your old heirloom fabrics. We source directly from the weavers and always aim to give them the best price possible. Even when we source saris, we add our signature touch — whether it’s a lace detail or some intricate handwork, we make sure each piece reflects our style,” shares Rekha.
At their debut, they showcased a collection that included organic lehengas, hand-embroidered bridal wear and artisanal accessories. “Our collection spans ready-towear saris, everyday wear and a purely organic line that includes co-ord sets and dresses. We also offer festive and evening pieces, like lehengas and salwar sets, all readily available. This season, we’ve expanded into handmade jewellery, ready-to-use bags and belts. For our launch, we’ve curated extensive visuals and content to showcase the collection and different kinds of work we can offer to customise to our patrons,” reveals Pooja.
While their debut is an ode to Gujarat, they have announced plans to pay homage to different states, cultures and their respective arts while also expanding their footprint to other major cities. “This time, we wanted to pay an ode to Gujarat. Every piece — from the artisans we’ve collaborated with to the intricate work on the statement lehenga — is entirely sourced from Gujarat. Our vision is that with each event, we honour one state’s rich craft heritage. In future editions, we’ll showcase kalamkari and traditional Lucknowi work, celebrating the diversity and artistry across India,” Rekha concludes.
₹3,500 onwards. Available online.
