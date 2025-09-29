This new Bengaluru-based clothing and accessories label pays homage to Indian arts

“Rekha and I have been together for 24 years now. We’ve been friends and it has always been a dream to do something together. When we finally were in one place in Bengaluru, we started ideating about our shared passion for our culture. I love styling, while Rekha has an avid sense of Indian textiles and artistry. So, this is us blending our talents together and presenting well-styled textiles into contemporary ensembles, giving it a twist,” Pooja begins.

A unique aspect of their brand is the practice of reimagining vintage saris and other heritage fabrics into moder n couture pieces. Their designs incorporate traditional Indian craftsmanship and embroidery, such as intricate handwork of flower motifs, salli and metal embroidery. “The principle behind Swa is that we won’t tell you what looks good on you. We will see what complements your shape, size and colours and we will tailormake an ensemble. And we can even do this using your old heirloom fabrics. We source directly from the weavers and always aim to give them the best price possible. Even when we source saris, we add our signature touch — whether it’s a lace detail or some intricate handwork, we make sure each piece reflects our style,” shares Rekha.