Ashi Singh's clothing label introduces a new edit inspired by the cosmos

“The name Girls Don’t Dress For Boys was something I searched for a long time. I knew I wanted a name that would evoke emotion, something that would make people pause, react and most importantly, resonate with the women I was designing for. When the phrase finally came to me, there was no second-guessing. The label is built on the idea that women dress as an expression of self, not for validation. The name is not just branding; it is a philosophy,” Ashi begins.

What sets Girls Don’t Dress For Boys apart is that we were never conceived purely as a productdriven fashion brand. From the very beginning, her intention was to build a cultural language, a feeling almost, that women could identify with. “The latest collection, Sky Full of Stars, emerged from a profoundly personal fascination with the nocturnal sky, not merely as a visual reference, but as a metaphysical space of introspection and quiet transcendence. I have always been drawn to the ritual of stargazing, to the idea that vastness can coexist with intimacy. There is an intentional emphasis on twilight dressing; pieces that come alive after sundown, imbued with a sense of cinematic luminosity and emotional stillness. Running parallel to this is the Baby Tee Line, which is a space where childhood imagination intersects with adult craftsmanship,” the founder elucidates.