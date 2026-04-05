Ashi Singh's clothing label introduces a new edit inspired by the cosmos

Based in Delhi, Girls Don’t Dress For Boys, a contemporary, women-led fashion label founded by Ashi Singh, has gained significant traction for its bold aesthetic and its focus on female empowerment through style. The name itself serves as a conversation starter and a statement of intent.
“The name Girls Don’t Dress For Boys was something I searched for a long time. I knew I wanted a name that would evoke emotion, something that would make people pause, react and most importantly, resonate with the women I was designing for. When the phrase finally came to me, there was no second-guessing. The label is built on the idea that women dress as an expression of self, not for validation. The name is not just branding; it is a philosophy,” Ashi begins.
What sets Girls Don’t Dress For Boys apart is that we were never conceived purely as a productdriven fashion brand. From the very beginning, her intention was to build a cultural language, a feeling almost, that women could identify with. “The latest collection, Sky Full of Stars, emerged from a profoundly personal fascination with the nocturnal sky, not merely as a visual reference, but as a metaphysical space of introspection and quiet transcendence. I have always been drawn to the ritual of stargazing, to the idea that vastness can coexist with intimacy. There is an intentional emphasis on twilight dressing; pieces that come alive after sundown, imbued with a sense of cinematic luminosity and emotional stillness. Running parallel to this is the Baby Tee Line, which is a space where childhood imagination intersects with adult craftsmanship,” the founder elucidates.
The Sky Full of Stars collection by Girls Don’t Dress For Boys comprises approximately fifteen key pieces. The label is anchored in offering categories such as corsets, dresses, coordinated sets, statement tops and tees. “Corsetry remains a central structural motif within the label. We employ traditional metal boning and internal architecture to achieve silhouettes that sculpt the body with consistency across sizes,” Ashi tells us.
The label works with a carefully considered palette of textiles ranging from fluid georgettes and lustrous satins to tactile laces and richly dimensional velvets. “The craftsmanship is deeply collaborative and shaped by the expertise of Indian karigars whose tactile understanding of fabric informs every stage of development. Lace is another recurring material and we occasionally explore prints, particularly florals. Our colour palette often moves between muted ivories, antique creams and powder pastels, contrasted with saturated blacks, deep wines and nocturnal blues,” she explains.
₹1,600 onwards. Available online.