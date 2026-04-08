Inspired by the visuals of EDM, Glitch Glam is a funky take on statement pieces

It didn’t begin with a clean sketch or a fixed direction, but with fragments of visual noise, flashes of light, distorted screens and moments that disappear as quickly as they appear. For Lukson, their newest collection, Glitch Glam took shape in that fleeting space between chaos and control. As founder Anand Lukhi explains, “A digital glitch is random and unexpected, while fine jewellery is all about control, precision and perfection. So, instead of trying to tame the glitch, we decided to frame it, like freezing chaos in a refined form,” an approach that defines the collection, where every irregularity is deliberate.
The starting point was not a silhouette but a sensation drawn from EDM culture, where sound and visuals collide in real time. “EDM nights aren’t just events, they’re full-blown sensory rushes,” he says, pointing to the flashing, breaking lights that informed the sharp colour contrasts. That movement carries into the palette, which avoids excess by focusing on transition. “We approached colour the same way EDM visuals evolve, not all at once, but in transitions. You’ll see colours moving seamlessly from red to blue, blue to purple, purple to pink, almost like a visual fade rather than a clash.”
Translating that fluidity into SGL certified lab-grown diamonds and 14K gold, rose-gold vermeil, and sterling silver metals required precision at it’s most exacting level. “The biggest challenge was in the details, especially colour. Since we worked with gradations, even a slight mismatch could break the flow,” Anand shares, describing the process of constant refinement until transitions felt natural within structured materials.
Glitch Glam also marks a clear shift in the brand’s design language. Known for softer, understated pieces, Lukson moves into something more expressive. “We’ve always leaned towards softer, more fluid designs, pieces that feel easy and understated. But with this collection, we wanted to break that pattern,” he says. “This was our way of stepping into something edgier, louder and more over-the-top,” with a process that favoured experimentation over restraint.
That balance extends into styling. “For day, it’s all about letting one piece lead. Pair it with something clean and structured, like a crisp shirt or a fitted co-ord set so the jewellery becomes that unexpected pop,” Anand suggests. For night, the approach shifts. “Layer it,stack it, let multiple pieces come together with a sleek black outfit or something high-shine.”
Even the nostalgic references are carefully edited. “We took the retro glitches references, pixel breaks, screen distortions, imperfect feel, but instead of directly replicating them, we refined and cleaned them up for today’s aesthetic,” shares Anand.
Ultimately, the balance between statement and wearability comes down to intention. “We let the design be bold on one clear way, it could be the form, the colour play, or the placement and keep the rest clean,” Anand says, turning moments of disruption into something considered, tactile and enduring.
Prices start at ₹3,999. Available online and in store.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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