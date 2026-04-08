Inspired by the visuals of EDM, Glitch Glam is a funky take on statement pieces

It didn’t begin with a clean sketch or a fixed direction, but with fragments of visual noise, flashes of light, distorted screens and moments that disappear as quickly as they appear. For Lukson, their newest collection, Glitch Glam took shape in that fleeting space between chaos and control. As founder Anand Lukhi explains, “A digital glitch is random and unexpected, while fine jewellery is all about control, precision and perfection. So, instead of trying to tame the glitch, we decided to frame it, like freezing chaos in a refined form,” an approach that defines the collection, where every irregularity is deliberate.

Glitch Glam: Lukson’s EDM-inspired jewellery freezes digital chaos in bold, wearable statements

The starting point was not a silhouette but a sensation drawn from EDM culture, where sound and visuals collide in real time. “EDM nights aren’t just events, they’re full-blown sensory rushes,” he says, pointing to the flashing, breaking lights that informed the sharp colour contrasts. That movement carries into the palette, which avoids excess by focusing on transition. “We approached colour the same way EDM visuals evolve, not all at once, but in transitions. You’ll see colours moving seamlessly from red to blue, blue to purple, purple to pink, almost like a visual fade rather than a clash.”