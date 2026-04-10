Pawan Sachdeva’s latest Western formal collection in Khadi is apt for the summers

Models walking down the ramp, flaunting spiffy Western silhouettes that you can carry from office to evening engagements, is nothing new. But what made the display of designer Pawan Sachdeva’s latest collection special was that all the outfits were made with desi handwoven khadi. Comfortable, structured and absolutely stylish, the showcase, of Pawan Sachdeva’s Swadeshi collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai was a delight for those in perpetual search for ritzy formal wear.

Pawan Sachdeva reimagines khadi as modern, breathable formalwear

Crafted in soft, breathable khadi denim, the collection balances comfort with quiet sophistication. Textures are enhanced through washes, ombré effects, and subtle embroidery, adding depth while maintaining a refined finish. The silhouettes are fluid yet contemporary, allowing ease and versatility, while the palette of indigo blues and khadi neutrals keeps the aesthetic timeless, grounded, and effortlessly elegant. Pawan takes us through the details of Swadeshi.