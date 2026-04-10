Pawan Sachdeva’s latest Western formal collection in Khadi is apt for the summers
Models walking down the ramp, flaunting spiffy Western silhouettes that you can carry from office to evening engagements, is nothing new. But what made the display of designer Pawan Sachdeva’s latest collection special was that all the outfits were made with desi handwoven khadi. Comfortable, structured and absolutely stylish, the showcase, of Pawan Sachdeva’s Swadeshi collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai was a delight for those in perpetual search for ritzy formal wear.
Pawan Sachdeva reimagines khadi as modern, breathable formalwear
Crafted in soft, breathable khadi denim, the collection balances comfort with quiet sophistication. Textures are enhanced through washes, ombré effects, and subtle embroidery, adding depth while maintaining a refined finish. The silhouettes are fluid yet contemporary, allowing ease and versatility, while the palette of indigo blues and khadi neutrals keeps the aesthetic timeless, grounded, and effortlessly elegant. Pawan takes us through the details of Swadeshi.
What was the idea behind the collection?
Swadeshi reinterprets khadi as a contemporary, design-forward fabric while staying rooted in its earthy, organic essence. It celebrates muted, natural tones, and fluid silhouettes, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern versatility.
How easy or difficult is it to turn out formal silhouettes from khadi?
Crafting formal silhouettes in khadi comes with its challenges, primarily due to its naturally soft, textured, and less structured nature. However, with refined construction techniques, careful fabric selection, and precise tailoring, it can be elevated beautifully, resulting in garments that retain khadi’s authenticity while achieving a polished, sophisticated finish.
What’s working this summer in the formal wear scene?
This summer, formal wear is leaning towards effortless elegance with lighter fabrics, relaxed tailoring, and breathable textures being key. Think soft suiting, fluid shirts, and muted, earthy tones that feel polished yet easy in the heat. To transform formal wear into striking evening attire, it’s all about styling and finish. Opt for lighter fabrics like khadi, play with layered silhouettes, and introduce statement elements like subtle sheen, textured surfaces, or bold accessories.
Swapping structured pieces for relaxed cuts, opening up collars, or adding a standout jacket can instantly elevate a formal look into something more refined and evening-ready.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials?
A well-rounded summer wardrobe is all about ease, breathability, and effortless style. Essentials include lightweight fabrics like khadi, linen, and cotton that keep you cool yet polished; relaxed shirts and fluid trousers for everyday versatility; soft, unstructured blazers for elevated moments; and easy co-ord sets for day-to-evening looks. A neutral, earthy palette comprising whites, beiges, soft blues and olives works best, with the option to add subtle textures or handcrafted details for interest. Finish with minimal accessories and comfortable footwear to keep the look refined yet relaxed.
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