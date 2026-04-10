Poila Baisakh style guide ft Idhika Paul and 3 Kolkata designers

The fragrance of jasmine flowers in the air, crisp new cotton saris worn with matching bindis, new vernacular calendars, boxes full of sweets, Rabindra sangeet soirees, Bengali plays, and delectable food were a few markers of a Poila Baisakh well spent. However, in the age of social media, these fond memories associated with the Bengali New Year have quickly been replaced by fashionable outings to fancy restaurants serving eclectic Bengali cuisine.

Poila Baisakh 2026 fashion trends: Idhika Paul in Unallume, Myoho and Urmil looks

What remains constant is perhaps the urge to dress up suitably for the occasion. But not everyone finds their fit in the current trend. If you cannot find something suitable in your closet, we have a lookbook curated from three designer labels to match the mood. These three labels offer distinct styles. While Unallume’s collection celebrates weaves in subtle, muted formats for the modern, elegant woman, Myoho features traditional motifs, including its signature block prints with a floral touch, for the traditionalist with an edge. Urmil’s collection offers all the elements of festivities but in a contemporary manner that celebrates self-expression.

We curated four Poila Baisakh looks from these labels available at the upscale 85 Lansdowne on Sarat Bose Road, with actor Idhika Paul playing the fashion muse. Find your inspiration from any of these four different looks to slay it on Poila Baisakh. On the sidelines of the shoot, we spoke with the three designers behind the looks, Prerna Singh, Meghna Himmatramka, and Nisha Bagla of Urmil, Myoho, and Unallume, respectively, to get the details of the collections and tips for all your upcoming summer outings. Excerpts: