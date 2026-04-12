AK|OK’s latest collection explores fluid silhouettes and a refined palette

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The collection is rooted in a sense of ease of movement, form, and dressing. Built around versatile separates, the pieces invite layering and reinterpretation, allowing each wearer to make them their own. The silhouettes are relaxed yet considered, with a quiet strength.

The idea really came from a simple but powerful visual, a flower blooming completely out of place. There was something incredibly beautiful about its careless choice of where to exist. It became about “misplaced beauty”, about finding grace in things that don’t follow order, and embracing imperfection as something authentic rather than something to fix.