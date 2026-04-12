AK|OK’s latest collection explores fluid silhouettes and a refined palette
Designer Anamika Khanna’s prêt label AK|OK’s latest collection showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI balanced versatility, craftsmanship and contemporary glamour.
Anamika Khanna on AK|OK, debut menswear and summer style shift
The edit features versatile garments ranging from draped dhoti pants and ruffled asymmetric tops to relaxed co-ord sets and floor-length gowns. The range includes hand-painted textures, unfinished details, asymmetry and gentle distortions; bold graphics inspired by flowers and nature, alongside intricate hand embroidery and 3D embroidery mixed with gold zari work.
Bright, exotic colours such as soft ecru, warm browns, dusty pinks, and deep blacks add depth to the garments. Anamika takes us through the same.
What’s your new collection all about?
The collection is rooted in a sense of ease of movement, form, and dressing. Built around versatile separates, the pieces invite layering and reinterpretation, allowing each wearer to make them their own. The silhouettes are relaxed yet considered, with a quiet strength.
The idea really came from a simple but powerful visual, a flower blooming completely out of place. There was something incredibly beautiful about its careless choice of where to exist. It became about “misplaced beauty”, about finding grace in things that don’t follow order, and embracing imperfection as something authentic rather than something to fix.
What went behind creating your debut menswear range?
Menswear has always interested me. It’s a different grammar, but not a different philosophy. With AK|OK, the idea has always been that everything is OK, and I wanted to extend that into menswear. The debut capsule comes from the same space of ease and nonchalance. It’s about relaxed silhouettes, unexpected combinations, and not feeling the need to follow rules.
How differently do you want to curate menswear and plans ahead for it?
While the technicalities like pat phy remains the same: fluidity, imperfection, and comfort. I’m not looking at menswear as something rigid or overly structured. The idea is to continue exploring that inter play between structure and fluidity, and to create pieces that feel effortless. It’s about allowing men the same freedom to experiment without overthinking.
What’s working in casual daywear this summer?
There’s definitely a shift towards ease. People are leaning into pieces that don’t feel forced, relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and clothing that transitions easily through the day. It’s less about dressing up and more about dressing intuitively, choosing what feels natural rather than what feels expected. Relaxed, fluid silhouettes are definitely at the forefront. Pieces that drape and move are becoming more relevant. There’s also an interesting balance between structure and looseness, garments that hold form in some areas but feel easy and unrestrictive overall. Choose breathable fabrics, and don’t over-layer unless it feels natural.
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