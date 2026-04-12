Archana Jaju’s summer edit showcases European summer elements through Kalamkari work
Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju, known for her signature Kalamkari works, has just come up with her Spring Summer ’26 collection, A Summer Somewhere. It draws inspiration from the colours and landscapes of a European summer. The wildflower fields of Provence, the sun-drenched Riviera of the Amalfi Coast, and the quiet beauty of the countryside are translated into hand-painted Kalamkari and intricate embroidery on handwoven silks.
Archana Jaju’s A Summer Somewhere is made for chic getaways
Each piece features hand-painted Kalamkari motifs of Tuscan poppies, coastal bougainvillaeas, and countryside wildflowers paired with intricate hand embroidery and delicate embellishments to add tactile elements of grace. The collection is coloured through natural dyes in a palette of warm beige, deep fuchsia, and warm red, with hand-woven lightweight silk as its canvas. Silhouettes are intentionally easy and fluid and include kurta sets, capes, and separates. Archana takes us through the same.
What inspires the edit?
The idea was to capture a feeling of pause and presence in a fast-paced world. It’s about finding beauty in simple, recurring moments, nature, craft, and the passage of time and translating that into clothing that feels both timeless and contemporary.
How did you play around with prints?
Prints are central to this collection. We’ve reimagined European florals, Tuscan poppies, wildflowers, bougainvillaeas through the traditional Kalamkari technique. Instead of overwhelming the garment, the prints are thoughtfully placed to complement the silhouette. There’s a balance between bold motifs and softer, more scattered elements, often layered with embroidery to create depth. The idea was to let the print feel organic, almost like it’s growing across the fabric.
This summer, what fashion is working in resort and semi-formal wear scenes?
There’s a clear shift towards relaxed elegance. Resort and semi-formal wear are embracing fluid silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening. Co-ord sets, lightweight layering, and artisanal details are particularly relevant right now.
What are the summer resort and casual wardrobe must-haves?
Flowy kurta sets, breezy co-ords, lightweight overlays like capes or jackets, and separates that can be mixed and matched.
What inspires your designs?
My primary inspiration has always been Kalamkari, its history, its storytelling, and the artisans behind it. Beyond that, I draw from travel, landscapes, and everyday moments.
What colours can one explore this summer apart from pastels?
While pastels remain relevant, there’s growing interest in richer, more expressive tones. Shades like fuchsia, deep reds, terracotta, warm yellows, and nature-inspired greens are making a strong statement.
What are your plans for the label?
The focus continues to be on evolving Kalamkari while staying true to its roots. We’re looking at expanding our design language, exploring new techniques, and reaching a wider audience while maintaining a strong connection with our artisan communities. Sustainability and craft preservation remain central to everything we do.
Give us some tips for summer casual and evening wear.
For summer casual wear, prioritise breathable fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and pieces that allow ease of movement. Keep layering light and functional. For evening wear, choose garments that feel effortless but have subtle detailing, whether through texture, embroidery, or print.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.