Archana Jaju’s summer edit showcases European summer elements through Kalamkari work

Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju, known for her signature Kalamkari works, has just come up with her Spring Summer ’26 collection, A Summer Somewhere. It draws inspiration from the colours and landscapes of a European summer. The wildflower fields of Provence, the sun-drenched Riviera of the Amalfi Coast, and the quiet beauty of the countryside are translated into hand-painted Kalamkari and intricate embroidery on handwoven silks.

Archana Jaju’s A Summer Somewhere is made for chic getaways

Each piece features hand-painted Kalamkari motifs of Tuscan poppies, coastal bougainvillaeas, and countryside wildflowers paired with intricate hand embroidery and delicate embellishments to add tactile elements of grace. The collection is coloured through natural dyes in a palette of warm beige, deep fuchsia, and warm red, with hand-woven lightweight silk as its canvas. Silhouettes are intentionally easy and fluid and include kurta sets, capes, and separates. Archana takes us through the same.