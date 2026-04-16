Bengaluru’s popular trendy clothing brand rolls out a Spring-Summer edit

The designs draw inspiration from nature, soft romantic themes and contemporary minimalism. “The collection features fabrics such as cotton blends, light crêpes and soft textured materials that offer comfort without compromising style. The colour palette includes refreshing tones like pastels, soft florals, ivory, blush pink, sage green and powder blue, along with a few bold accent colours to create statement looks,” she tells us. The brand initially focused on fashion jewellery and later expanded into accessories and clothing.

“Accessories have always been a strong pillar of the Odette brand. Our collection includes fashion jewellery, statement earrings, necklaces, handbags, hair accessories and seasonal styling pieces designed to elevate any outfit. Odette accessories are known for their unique designs, contemporary appeal and affordability, making them perfect for both everyday styling and special occasions. Each piece is carefully curated to complement our clothing collections as well as independent styling,” she signs off.