Bengaluru’s popular trendy clothing brand rolls out a Spring-Summer edit

Founded in 2020, Odette, a Bengaluru-based fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Mamta Roy, has evolved from a digital-first accessories label into a significant omnichannel player in the Indian fashion market. Recently, the brand not only expanded its footprint across Bengaluru but also set up new stores in Raipur, Bareilly and Bhutani (Noida).
With a focus on affordable luxury, her design philosophy often blends 21st-century modernism with Victorian undertones, aiming to provide high-fashion styles that remain accessible to a wider audience. “Odette’s new Spring– Summer collection celebrates freshness, elegance and effortless style. The collection features a versatile mix of apparel and accessories designed for modern women who appreciate fashion that blends comfort with sophistication. From statement outfits to everyday styling pieces, the collection is designed to complement both casual and occasion wear,” shares Mamta Roy.
Odette’s clothing range is inspired by modern femininity, global fashion trends and seasonal aesthetics. “The Spring–Summer collection focuses on lightweight fabrics, breathable materials and fluid silhouettes to suit warm weather styling,” she reveals
The designs draw inspiration from nature, soft romantic themes and contemporary minimalism. “The collection features fabrics such as cotton blends, light crêpes and soft textured materials that offer comfort without compromising style. The colour palette includes refreshing tones like pastels, soft florals, ivory, blush pink, sage green and powder blue, along with a few bold accent colours to create statement looks,” she tells us. The brand initially focused on fashion jewellery and later expanded into accessories and clothing.
“Accessories have always been a strong pillar of the Odette brand. Our collection includes fashion jewellery, statement earrings, necklaces, handbags, hair accessories and seasonal styling pieces designed to elevate any outfit. Odette accessories are known for their unique designs, contemporary appeal and affordability, making them perfect for both everyday styling and special occasions. Each piece is carefully curated to complement our clothing collections as well as independent styling,” she signs off.