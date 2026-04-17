Chapter Two collection redefines minimalist fashion with comfort-first design

Muskan Yadav, co-founder of Thirtieth, says that with Chapter Two, she wanted to evolve this thought. “While expanding the wardrobe, we are building for our community.”

The new collection introduces a broader mix of textures and silhouettes, including cotton, linen, and denim rooted in comfort and simplicity. “The first chapter was about establishing the mood of the brand, and Chapter Two builds on it by offering pieces that feel just as thoughtful but slightly more versatile, designed to move with you through different parts of the day and different moments of life,” shares Muskan.