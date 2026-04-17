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Chapter Two collection redefines minimalist fashion with comfort-first design

Thirtieth’s latest line blends relaxed silhouettes, soft neutrals and tactile fabrics
Modern wardrobe essentials in muted tones and soft fabrics
Chapter Two by Thirtieth
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2 min read

Founded on the idea of dressing for one’s softest days, Thirtieth was born from the desire to create garments that feel natural, lived-in, and quietly reassuring. Each silhouette carries the essence of the 30th day, which is a symbolic pause in time, a moment to reset, reflect, and return to oneself. The brand has its roots in minimalism and caters to individuals who prioritise comfort without sacrificing style. Chapter Two, its new collection, builds on this foundation. It expands the brand’s language while preserving its core feeling of ease. The collection offers thoughtfully constructed pieces that move seamlessly through everyday moments—slow mornings, unplanned walks, light-filled afternoons, breezy nights out, and the quiet rituals in between.

A collection inspired by slow living and soft moments

Chapter Two by Thirtieth
Cotton co-ord set designed for comfort and everyday wear

Muskan Yadav, co-founder of Thirtieth, says that with Chapter Two, she wanted to evolve this thought. “While expanding the wardrobe, we are building for our community.”

The new collection introduces a broader mix of textures and silhouettes, including cotton, linen, and denim rooted in comfort and simplicity. “The first chapter was about establishing the mood of the brand, and Chapter Two builds on it by offering pieces that feel just as thoughtful but slightly more versatile, designed to move with you through different parts of the day and different moments of life,” shares Muskan.

Chapter Two by Thirtieth
Contemporary womenswear look with calm colours and fluid shapes

Minimalism and ease are central to the brand, and these ideas influence the silhouettes and fabrics in this collection. “Minimalism at Thirtieth is about clarity. Each piece is designed to feel uncomplicated but considered. In Chapter Two, this translates into silhouettes that are relaxed yet structured enough to hold their shape,” she says.

Chapter Two by Thirtieth
Relaxed midi dress in soft neutral tones with minimal detailing

The palette for Chapter Two remains calm and understated, with soft neutrals, washed denims, muted greens, and warm earthy tones.

“We wanted the colours to feel easy to wear and naturally blend into everyday wardrobes. Silhouettes range from relaxed dresses and structured denim pieces to soft cotton sets and shirts.”

Many of the cuts emphasise comfort and movement such as mid-length dresses, easy shirts, and wide-leg trousers. “The intention is to create pieces that feel timeless rather than seasonal, allowing them to remain relevant beyond just one collection,” adds Muskan.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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