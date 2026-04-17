Pero’s Out of Office makes day-to-night dressing chic again

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I think the one common factor every year is the fact that we want to engage people in an experience where they become a part of our world. And the first thing that we want them to experience is their inner child. There’s a great sense of nostalgia in our storytelling.

There’s always something childlike and innocent in how we narrate our story for the season. And that in turn awakens the inner child in the audience. We like to tickle all senses, be it sound, touch, or feel. And you know, there is always this sense that people who are watching the show should feel a part of our storytelling. It’s almost like inviting them into our minds and giving them a peek into what we were thinking when we were creating the collection.

Stefan Kaye has been creating music for us for the past 10 years. In fact, I asked him to write a piece about his experience with us, and he captured it beautifully. The first show he did with us was set in a classroom, where the performers were like a rowdy group of students, sitting on desks and making music by tapping pencils and rulers. He described the journey perfectly, calling it From the Classroom to the Office. It sounded so beautiful. And I think that’s what the beauty of working with the same people, because they understand the DNA of the brand. They know that there is a very, very strong underlying theme to the season, but we can never leave the audience unhappy. There has to be that feeling of joy in the end. And that’s how they create music for us. It beautifully transitions from the show’s theme to a feeling where everybody almost feels like leaving their chairs and dancing.