Anjali Patel Mehta’s twin collections win hearts with diverse silhouettes
Verandah by Anjali Patel Mehta recently presented not one but two Spring Summer collections, Ammama and Bejewelled, at the recently held LFWxFDCI in Mumbai.
Ammama and Bejewelled bring memory, jewellery and modern wear together
While Ammama has versatile silhouettes rooted in ease and conscious craftsmanship, apt for day-to-evening wear, Bejewelled reimagines heirloom jewellery and South Indian heritage through fluid, occasion-ready silhouettes.
Anjali takes us through both.
Tell us about both the collections.
Ammama is a tribute to my grandmother and the world she created around her. We’ve tried to express this through breezy, effortless silhouettes, natural fabrics and botanical prints, inspired by Magnolia trees and Nilgiri flora. The colour palette sits in greens, blues and soft pastels. Bejewelled is inspired by my grandmother’s love for vintage South Indian jewellery and Kanjeevaram silks. This comes through in the prints, embroidery, and handcrafted detailing. Across both collections, you’ll see silhouettes like draped gowns, mini dresses, capes, and relaxed resort wear. As a Butterfly Mark-certified brand, we’re very conscious about fabrics, working with soft linens, silk-cottons, airy, natural materials, and sustainably developed swimwear handcrafted in Italy. Texture brings it all together through hand-beading, embroidery, macramé, and artisanal detailing — adding depth while keeping everything light and effortless.
How did you approach the colour palettes for each collection?
In terms of the colour schemes across the two edits, each was approached with a distinct narrative and emotional lens.
For the first edit, the inspiration stemmed from the idea of my grandmother’s garden transitioning from day to night. The palette reflects the shifting moods of light across the day, from the vibrancy of morning to the softness of evening and the depth of night. There are earthy tones like browns and soft ivory yellows, complemented by a fresh sap green. A touch of red was introduced to evoke the warmth of sunset, while shades of blue, ranging from emerald and ice blue to deep midnight, capture the interplay of foliage against the sky and the stillness of the night.
Bejewelled draws directly from the richness of jewellery and its cultural associations. The colour story is rooted in jewel tones—ruby red and emerald green take centre stage, inspired by the significance of these stones in South Indian heritage jewellery. This is complemented by hues of purple and aqua, referencing amethyst and peridot, alongside yellow tones that evoke both wisteria and yellow sapphires. Soft pinks and pearl-inspired accents add another layer of delicacy, while gold detailing enhances the sense of opulence and depth.
How personal is couture becoming today, for both designer and wearer?
Couture, today, is becoming increasingly personal, rooted deeply in storytelling and individual creative expression. At its core, design has always been an extension of the creative mind, and for me, that translates into narrating stories through prints and garments that feel like wearable art. More than ever, collections reflect the emotions, perspectives, and inner worlds of designers and creative directors. Whether in couture or ready-to-wear, each piece embodies a distinct point of view—an attempt to bring to life a personal vision of beauty and share it with others. As a designer, there is something inherently intimate about this process. You are inviting someone to wear what exists in your imagination — your thoughts, your inspirations, your story. When a garment is worn, it becomes a living extension of that narrative, carried by the person who inhabits it. For me, this has always been central to the design philosophy — to create pieces that feel deeply personal, almost like fragments of a larger story being passed on. And that is something I hope to continue nurturing — ensuring that every piece holds meaning, both for the creator and the wearer.
What are the key trends this year?
Fluid silhouettes are definitely key. At the same time, there’s a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship like hand-beading, embroidery, jewellery-inspired details, things that feel special and personal.
What’s next for the label this year?
We are launching in London and the United States in the coming weeks. This season also marks our debut in Italy, Greece, Spain, and the South of France.
What can we expect from your upcoming collections?
We are currently designing our Resort 2027 collection, which will be showcased during fashion week in June through an international showroom. We are also in the early stages of an exciting global collaboration, too.
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