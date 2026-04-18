Anjali Patel Mehta’s twin collections win hearts with diverse silhouettes

A

In terms of the colour schemes across the two edits, each was approached with a distinct narrative and emotional lens.

For the first edit, the inspiration stemmed from the idea of my grandmother’s garden transitioning from day to night. The palette reflects the shifting moods of light across the day, from the vibrancy of morning to the softness of evening and the depth of night. There are earthy tones like browns and soft ivory yellows, complemented by a fresh sap green. A touch of red was introduced to evoke the warmth of sunset, while shades of blue, ranging from emerald and ice blue to deep midnight, capture the interplay of foliage against the sky and the stillness of the night.

Bejewelled draws directly from the richness of jewellery and its cultural associations. The colour story is rooted in jewel tones—ruby red and emerald green take centre stage, inspired by the significance of these stones in South Indian heritage jewellery. This is complemented by hues of purple and aqua, referencing amethyst and peridot, alongside yellow tones that evoke both wisteria and yellow sapphires. Soft pinks and pearl-inspired accents add another layer of delicacy, while gold detailing enhances the sense of opulence and depth.