Anurag Gupta’s new edit explores the intersection of innovation, nature, and architecture

NEXA Spotlight Winner Anurag Gupta’s collection, The New Primitive – Reclaiming Rawness in a Refined World, showcased at the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, stunned with its visual impact. Inspired by Japanese artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi, it explores the intersection of material innovation, nature, and architecture through experimental textiles and engineered silhouettes. Rather than presenting nature and technology as opposing forces, the designer approached them as complementary systems capable of evolving together.

Anurag Gupta’s The New Primitive redefines raw luxury

At the centre of the collection is a newly developed textile created from natural fibres and engineered using plasma technology processing. This advanced surface treatment enhances the fabric’s receptivity, tensile stability, and structural memory, while preserving the tactile qualities associated with organic materials. Developed with low water usage and minimal pesticide requirements, the material reflects a conscious direction toward sustainable fibre practices while supporting agricultural communities and long-term environmental responsibility.

Anurag takes us through the same.