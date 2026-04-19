Kolkata’s new after-work lounge pairs chaat with clever cocktails

Middleton Street has a new address for after-work drinks and easy group evenings. 14PM, the latest venture by Rajiv Nathany, enters the city’s bar scene with a clear understanding of what Kolkatans want: familiar flavours, smart plating, and a room that feels good to sit in for hours.
The first thing to grab attention is a playful flamingo chair at the entrance. Then comes the wall installation inspired by The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dali, reimagined here as a dramatic waterfall clock above the bar. Elsewhere, bottle green tones dominate the interiors, paired with warm lighting that works particularly well once evening sets in. During the day, large windows open the room to natural light and views of the bustle outside.
The menu leans into Indian flavours with a contemporary bar-food lens. It is built for sharing and ordering in rounds. Some dishes are playful, some safe, and a few stand out enough to bring you back.
The Dhokla bruschetta is one of the smarter ideas on the menu. Instead of bread, a soft buttered square of dhokla carries spicy tomato relish. It is light, neatly balanced and easier to keep reaching for than heavier fried starters.
The Chorafali nachos follow a similar logic. Crisp Gujarati chorafali is layered with khaman crumble, tamarind chutney, avocado and sweet curd foam. There is crunch, tang and sweetness in every bite.
Among the mains, the clear winner was the Malabar pepper linguini. The pepper heat had depth, the sauce coated the pasta well, and the flavours felt more complete than some of the menu’s more experimental offerings. The Marina Bay lobster roll brings indulgence through buttery brioche and generous lobster filling, though the softer seasoning lets the richness do most of the talking.
The Kokum cured salmon is adventurous and worth trying if you enjoy sharper flavour profiles, but it may divide opinions. For groups, the Old Delhi feast plate is practical comfort food with pindi chole, paneer butter masala, raita, and salad, built more for appetite than surprise.
Meal for two: INR 2,500 including alcohol
12.30 pm to midnight on weekdays and open till late on weekends
At 10 Middleton Street
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