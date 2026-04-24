Abraham & Thakore Sari’torial collection at Lakme Fashion Week blends sari and tailoring

Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI saw the label Abraham & Thakore collaborate with French lifestyle brand L’Atelier 1664, presenting a breezy collection, Sari’torial. Rooted in ease and versatility, the edit brings together the fluidity of a sari with the precision of tailoring, integrating stitched and unstitched forms, as well as masculine and feminine elements. There are graphic surface patterns such as hand block printing, pintucks, pleating, and embroidery on handwoven textiles, luxe silks, and handspun cottons.

A restrained palette of black and white, offset by blue and subtle accents of gold and red, elevates the silhouettes. We speak with David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore to know more.