Abraham & Thakore Sari’torial collection at Lakme Fashion Week blends sari and tailoring
Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI saw the label Abraham & Thakore collaborate with French lifestyle brand L’Atelier 1664, presenting a breezy collection, Sari’torial. Rooted in ease and versatility, the edit brings together the fluidity of a sari with the precision of tailoring, integrating stitched and unstitched forms, as well as masculine and feminine elements. There are graphic surface patterns such as hand block printing, pintucks, pleating, and embroidery on handwoven textiles, luxe silks, and handspun cottons.
A restrained palette of black and white, offset by blue and subtle accents of gold and red, elevates the silhouettes. We speak with David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore to know more.
How different is it in style and spirit from your previous collections?
David: The collection introduces a slightly sharper, more graphic sensibility, seen in the interplay of motif, proportion, and silhouette, while still maintaining the restraint and ease that define us. It is less about contrast and more about continuity, absorbing new influences while remaining grounded in our approach to simplicity, functionality, and textile integrity.
Take us through the silhouettes.
Rakesh: The silhouettes are built around balance, structured yet relaxed, precise yet fluid. Tailored jackets, shirts, and tunics are softened through wrap constructions and layered drapes that reference the sari without replicating it literally.
How did you plan the colour scheme?
David: The palette is intentionally minimal and controlled. Black and white form the foundation, as they allow us to focus on form, proportion, and surface without distraction. Accent colours are introduced sparingly, primarily through blue, with touches of red and gold to create moments of contrast and to highlight the graphic elements within the collection.
How personal is couture becoming?
Rakesh: Clothing today is less about occasion and more about individual context. Even within more formal or crafted garments, there is a shift toward ease, adaptability, and personal interpretation.
What are the trends to watch out for this year?
David: There is a clear return to materiality and an interest in textiles, process, and the hand of the maker. People are increasingly drawn to garments with authenticity and longevity. We also see a continued move toward fluid dressing, where rigid distinctions between formal and informal, or structured and relaxed, are dissolving. Graphic simplicity, combined with strong textile identity, is becoming more relevant than overt decoration.
What are the plans for your label this year?
Rakesh: Our focus remains on deepening our engagement with textiles, developing new surfaces, refining techniques, and continuing our collaborations with artisan communities.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.