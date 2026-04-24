Niti Bothra’s Vaayu Pret brings airy elegance to summer wear

Mumbai-based designer Niti Bothra’s eponymous luxe label has come up with an easy breezy pret edit called Vaayu Pret. Inspired by the Sanskrit word Vaayu, meaning air, the collection reflects a sense of ease, fluidity, and quiet sophistication.

Niti Bothra launches Vaayu Pret with focus on ease and movement

The collection brings together fluid silhouettes and delicate craftsmanship, expressed through nuanced embroidery, appliqué techniques, and subtle surface detailing. A restrained palette of soft pastels, ivories, vintage pinks, blush and sage defines the collection. Niti takes us through the range.