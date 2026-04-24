Niti Bothra’s Vaayu Pret brings airy elegance to summer wear
Mumbai-based designer Niti Bothra’s eponymous luxe label has come up with an easy breezy pret edit called Vaayu Pret. Inspired by the Sanskrit word Vaayu, meaning air, the collection reflects a sense of ease, fluidity, and quiet sophistication.
Niti Bothra launches Vaayu Pret with focus on ease and movement
The collection brings together fluid silhouettes and delicate craftsmanship, expressed through nuanced embroidery, appliqué techniques, and subtle surface detailing. A restrained palette of soft pastels, ivories, vintage pinks, blush and sage defines the collection. Niti takes us through the range.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Vaayu comes from my deep love for nature. I’ve always been very drawn to elements that feel light, fluid, and effortless, things that move naturally like air itself. For me, air is such a powerful inspiration because it’s essential to life, yet it’s something you can’t really see; you can only feel it. With this collection, I wanted to translate that feeling into clothing. The fabrics are very light, textured and fluid, so they move beautifully with the body. Just like air surrounds us and becomes part of our everyday experience, I wanted the garments to feel natural, comfortable and almost effortless to wear.
How have textures and embroideries been employed in this collection?
Textures and embroideries have been used in a very refined and understated way. We have worked with fabrics like organza, chanderi, and silk weaves, and even developed some specially woven textiles to create interesting surface textures that feel light and airy. For the embroidery, we’ve used zardozi. The embroideries are subtle, with soft pearl tones and muted golds, adding richness to the garment while still keeping the overall feel light and elegant.
This summer, what is working in wedding and festive occasion scenes?
We’re seeing a lot of softer colour palettes—pastels, champagne tones, and muted golds—along with fabrics like organza, chanderi, and lighter silks that give movement without feeling heavy. Embroidery is also becoming more refined. Techniques like zardozi are still there, but they’re being used in a more subtle, restrained way.
What inspires your designs?
I’ve always been drawn to elements that feel light, fluid and effortless. I love the idea of fabrics that move beautifully on the body and feel almost weightless. At the same time, a lot of my inspiration comes from my memories and experiences. Growing up, I was surrounded by women in my family who dressed elegantly—my mother, my grandmother, my great-grandmother. Watching them, the way they carried themselves and the way they wore beautiful saris and pearls stayed with me.
What are the ethnic silhouettes that are trending this year?
We’re seeing a lot of flowing anarkalis, soft lehenga sets and elegant kurta ensembles. Overall, the trend is about effortless traditional Indian silhouettes interpreted in a lighter, more modern and wearable way.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
Right now, we’re working on our pre-festive and luxury collections for the upcoming festive season.
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