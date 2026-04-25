Clean lines, utilitarian look and genuine leather take over this label’s new edit

Rather than positioning itself as yet another ‘sustainable’ label, this Chennai-based leather and canvas travel and lifestyle brand focuses on responsible sourcing, material integrity and creating products meant to last, encouraging a shift towards buying less but better. Founded in 2014, by Nikhil Joseph, The Postbox promises to offer products that are at the intersection of being fashionable, function-forward and designs that transcend seasonal trends, remaining versatile all year round.
“We design styles that serve a specific use case. Our recently launched edit comes with a mix of pebbled leather and water-resistant nylon canvas. This helps in durability while also making the bags easy to carry. We borrow a lot of our design cues and finer details from conversations we have with the community. This keeps our designs relevant over time,” Nikhil begins.
The latest collection is built around the concept that revolves around everyday living. There are eight styles in this edit, split across 24 variants by signature colours and material combinations. “Genuine leather is our primary material. While our leathers are LWG certified, our canvas and hardware is REACH and ROHS compliant. These are European standards that are the norm in the industry at large. We have now expanded our pebbled genuine leather collection, which we introduced last November,” he explains.
One can shop for crossbody bags, work totes, backpacks, wallets and more. “Each leather panel is cut using metal dies that we custom-made based on patterns we develop and assemble before final finishing. The colour palette for this edit spans Deep Sea Blue, Terra Red Forest Green and a Classic Black, all inspired by elements of nature,” he adds. The brand is already working with two brand new materials for a specific travel capsule collection that will only roll out post-June.
₹3,899 onwards. Available online.