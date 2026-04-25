Clean lines, utilitarian look and genuine leather take over this label’s new edit

“We design styles that serve a specific use case. Our recently launched edit comes with a mix of pebbled leather and water-resistant nylon canvas. This helps in durability while also making the bags easy to carry. We borrow a lot of our design cues and finer details from conversations we have with the community. This keeps our designs relevant over time,” Nikhil begins.

The latest collection is built around the concept that revolves around everyday living. There are eight styles in this edit, split across 24 variants by signature colours and material combinations. “Genuine leather is our primary material. While our leathers are LWG certified, our canvas and hardware is REACH and ROHS compliant. These are European standards that are the norm in the industry at large. We have now expanded our pebbled genuine leather collection, which we introduced last November,” he explains.