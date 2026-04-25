Satya Paul x Aditi Rao Hydari debut fluid, print-led capsule
Designer label Satya Paul presented their capsule collection in collaboration with co-creative director Aditi Rao Hydari at the recently held LFWxFDCI in Mumbai. The collection has vibrant prints, artistic storytelling and contemporary silhouettes. Former creative directors David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore share the details of the same, which is also their last such collaboration for the label.
Tell us about the capsule collection.
Rakesh: The Satya Paul x Aditi Rao Hydari capsule explores a fluid, contemporary wardrobe anchored in the saree but extending into more modern silhouettes. We’ve worked with a spectrum of colours, from bold to more nuanced tones, alongside prints such as dragonflies, florals, and abstract compositions. Lightweight fabrics enhance movement, while elements like sheer bombers and trench coats add structure, allowing the collection to move seamlessly across occasions.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
David: The idea was to respond to the rhythm of contemporary life, how women move, dress, and express themselves today. It’s about creating pieces that feel instinctive and adaptable, while still retaining a strong visual identity.
What inspires the designs, and how do you retain the vibrant mood?
Rakesh: Our starting point is often visual art, colour, and cultural references that translate into print. The vibrancy comes from a continued commitment to strong colour stories and graphic expression. Even as we evolve silhouettes or introduce new ideas, that core language remains intact, which keeps the brand’s energy consistent.
What colours can one explore this summer apart from pastels?
David: There’s a return to more saturated, expressive colour. Strong reds, oranges, deep blues, and unexpected combinations are finding favour. It reflects a certain confidence and openness to colour as a means of expression rather than something to be restrained.
Some styling tips for summer?
David: We would suggest approaching summer dressing with a sense of lightness. Fabrics should feel breathable, silhouettes should allow movement, and layering, if any, should remain minimal. It’s often effective to let one element colour or print anchor the look, while keeping everything else understated.
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