Ridhi Mehra’s new edit explores the emotional journey of a bride

Delhi-based designer Ridhi Mehra’s eponymous label is all about contemporary Indian couture that blends traditional handcraft with modern sensibility. The designer’s new edit, Becoming Her, is an emotionally led bridal edit that melds nostalgia with modernity. The colour palette moves fluidly between classic bridal reds, deep fuchsia, navy, and ivory, along with lighter, expressive hues such as lilac, green, and orange.

Ridhi Mehra is reshaping contemporary bridal couture

Textures are rich yet refined, featuring intricate thread embroidery, multi-coloured resham, marodi-inspired gold jari, appliqué detailing, and mandala motifs. Silhouettes include ruffle-edged stitched sari skirts with pre-draped pallus to corseted lehengas, soft peplums, jackets, halters, and sculpted blouses. Fabrics like coloured tissues,

Kota tissue duos and layered metallics in rose and light gold add dimension and movement, creating couture that feels both timeless and refreshingly current. Ridhi takes us through the same.