Ridhi Mehra’s new edit explores the emotional journey of a bride

Delhi-based designer Ridhi Mehra’s eponymous label is all about contemporary Indian couture that blends traditional handcraft with modern sensibility. The designer’s new edit, Becoming Her, is an emotionally led bridal edit that melds nostalgia with modernity. The colour palette moves fluidly between classic bridal reds, deep fuchsia, navy, and ivory, along with lighter, expressive hues such as lilac, green, and orange.
Ridhi Mehra is reshaping contemporary bridal couture
Textures are rich yet refined, featuring intricate thread embroidery, multi-coloured resham, marodi-inspired gold jari, appliqué detailing, and mandala motifs. Silhouettes include ruffle-edged stitched sari skirts with pre-draped pallus to corseted lehengas, soft peplums, jackets, halters, and sculpted blouses. Fabrics like coloured tissues,
Kota tissue duos and layered metallics in rose and light gold add dimension and movement, creating couture that feels both timeless and refreshingly current. Ridhi takes us through the same.
What was the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Becoming Her was to explore the emotional journey of a bride, long before the wedding day. It looks at the moment she first imagines herself as a bride not through rituals or ceremonies, but through feeling. The collection is an ode to that quiet, personal phase of becoming, where nostalgia, anticipation and empowerment coexist. It celebrates a bride who honours her roots while confidently defining her future on her own terms.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
A key distinction is the extensive use of Kota tissue and coloured tissue fabrics, explored through layered constructions, tonal play and unexpected colour stories. Rather than relying solely on surface embellishment, the collection builds depth through fabric innovation, allowing lightness, translucency, and movement to define the silhouettes. The collection also shifts towards more contemporary bridal forms, with corseted lehengas, pre-draped saris, stitched sari skirts and modular separates forming the core offering. Traditional bridal colours are reinterpreted on tissue bases, while softer hues and prints add a modern contrast. This blend of heritage techniques with lightweight, experimental fabrics creates a fresh, refined and distinctly modern approach to bridal dressing.
What are the general fashion trends this year?
This year is all about balance. Classic silhouettes, heritage techniques and hand embroidery are making a strong comeback but styled in a contemporary way. Minimal maximalism, where detailing is intentional rather than excessive, is here to stay. Versatile dressing, modular pieces and timeless craftsmanship continue to dominate, while overly trend-driven, short-lived styles are slowly fading out. Bridal and occasion wear is becoming increasingly personalised. Brides are embracing colour stories beyond red, experimenting with prints, tonal layers and unexpected pairings. Structured yet soft silhouettes, statement blouses, corsets, jackets and layered drapes are trending, along with a strong move towards outfits that can be restyled and re-worn.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
Our upcoming collections will centre around strong, sculpted silhouettes with a continued focus on corsetry. Floral prints, innovative use of tissue fabrics and intricate embroidery will define the direction, blending traditional techniques with modern design sensibilities. Playful drapes, pearl detailing and bold colour stories will come together to create collections that feel confident, expressive and rooted in craftsmanship.
