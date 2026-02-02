This easy-to-wear edit focuses on feminine fits that feel light and classic

Sometimes, dressing is simply about ease and comfort. While most of us love rocking structured outfits and all things blingy, there are moments when we want to bewrapped in comfort, without compromising on style. This can also feel like a gentle escape, especially when you’re planning a day out with friends, heading for brunch, or sometimes also attending weddings because occasion wear can also be light and easy-to-wear. DiyaRajvvir’s new drop, Amelia is for all those free-spirited dressing ideas.
Known for creating modern Indian designs with a delicate touch of Western sensibilities, designer duo Rajvvir and Diya Arora love putting different styles together. They aim at creating awareness about the importance of art and supporting artisans by incorporating hand painting on fabrics; most of their designs are a living testament to this. Amelia also carries forward this legacy.
Discussing the inspiration, Diya says, “This edit is inspired by women who are soft yet strong. It focuses on feminine, modern silhouettes that feel light, elegant, and confident.” Fabrics for Amelia include georgette and crêpe — for comfort and movement. “The colour palette includes soft ivories, pastels, blush, nude tones, and broader accents for contrast,” she adds.
The edit features saris, lehengas, and co-ord sets, with other silhouettes, blending classic and modern styles, making them suitable for different occasions. Rajvvir tells us, “The pieces are ideal for festive dinners, engagements, receptions, and intimate celebrations.”
Sharing details about a standout piece, he mentions a flowy peplum with a soft structure and easy movement. “Another unique look is a balloon ruched one-shoulder top with solid bell-bottom pants, where the ruching and volume create a bold yet elegant silhouette,” he says.
When asked about some styling tips, Diya and Rajvvir suggest keeping accessories minimal and letting the outfit do the talking. “Style the pieces with natural hair, and statement earrings instead of heavy neckpieces,” Diya concludes.
Prices start at Rs 18,500.
Available online.