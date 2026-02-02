This easy-to-wear edit focuses on feminine fits that feel light and classic

Discussing the inspiration, Diya says, “This edit is inspired by women who are soft yet strong. It focuses on feminine, modern silhouettes that feel light, elegant, and confident.” Fabrics for Amelia include georgette and crêpe — for comfort and movement. “The colour palette includes soft ivories, pastels, blush, nude tones, and broader accents for contrast,” she adds.

The edit features saris, lehengas, and co-ord sets, with other silhouettes, blending classic and modern styles, making them suitable for different occasions. Rajvvir tells us, “The pieces are ideal for festive dinners, engagements, receptions, and intimate celebrations.”

Sharing details about a standout piece, he mentions a flowy peplum with a soft structure and easy movement. “Another unique look is a balloon ruched one-shoulder top with solid bell-bottom pants, where the ruching and volume create a bold yet elegant silhouette,” he says.

When asked about some styling tips, Diya and Rajvvir suggest keeping accessories minimal and letting the outfit do the talking. “Style the pieces with natural hair, and statement earrings instead of heavy neckpieces,” Diya concludes.

Prices start at Rs 18,500.

Available online.