A new Chennai store brings contemporary luxury to traditional Tamil menswear

KORA has always stayed true to the cultural significance of traditional Tamil attire. “Collections like Muhurtham strike the perfect balance between heritage and modernity, allowing men to wear traditional motifs gracefully, whether at weddings, festive gatherings, or temple visits,” says Mitesh.

The role of craftsmanship in Tamil culture is deeply embedded in the brand’s design philosophy. “Tamil culture places great importance on authenticity and craftsmanship. We emphasise intricate handwork and contemporary design while keeping the local context in mind.”

When it comes to wedding wear for the Tamil bridegroom, the brand takes a distinctive approach. “Wedding attire for the groom is about understated refinement and dignity. Our sherwanis, silk kurta sets, and veshti combinations are designed to make the groom feel confident while honouring cultural rituals,” Nilesh adds.

Price on request. At 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, Chennai.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

