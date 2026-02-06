A new Chennai store brings contemporary luxury to traditional Tamil menswear

KORA by Nilesh Chhadva and Mitesh Sumbad has long been known for luxury Indian men’s ethnic wear. The brand, which recently opened its third store in Tamil Nadu, showcases their latest collection that speaks directly to the heart of Tamil tradition, while embracing modern sensibilities. The range includes elegant veshti sets, angavastram-styled sherwanis, classic pancha sets paired with coordinating kurtas, and festive silk kurta sets perfect for significant occasions like Pongal, weddings, and temple visits.
Veshti sets, Pancha styles, and silk kurtas with contemporary appeal
For the Tamil bridegroom, the brand offers a bespoke wedding collection that features luxurious silk sherwanis, intricately embroidered veshti combinations, and contemporary Indo-western ensembles. These garments are designed with precision and made-to-measure tailoring to ensure every groom feels exceptional on his special day. “We focus on making the groom feel dignified yet at ease. Our bespoke services offer personalised consultations for creating distinctive looks,” says Nilesh Chhadva.
The response from Chennai’s customers has played a pivotal role in shaping their journey. “Since the launch of our Nungambakkam store, Chennai’s thoughtful clientele has provided invaluable feedback, helping us refine both our collections and presentation,” Mitesh Sumbad shares. “The new store is an extension of that journey, offering men’s ethnic wear that is deeply connected to local tastes.”
KORA has always stayed true to the cultural significance of traditional Tamil attire. “Collections like Muhurtham strike the perfect balance between heritage and modernity, allowing men to wear traditional motifs gracefully, whether at weddings, festive gatherings, or temple visits,” says Mitesh.
The role of craftsmanship in Tamil culture is deeply embedded in the brand’s design philosophy. “Tamil culture places great importance on authenticity and craftsmanship. We emphasise intricate handwork and contemporary design while keeping the local context in mind.”
When it comes to wedding wear for the Tamil bridegroom, the brand takes a distinctive approach. “Wedding attire for the groom is about understated refinement and dignity. Our sherwanis, silk kurta sets, and veshti combinations are designed to make the groom feel confident while honouring cultural rituals,” Nilesh adds.
