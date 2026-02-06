Athena by Summer Away channels modern resort evenings
Homegrown label Summer Away by Meghna Goyal has come up with a fresh summer resort line called Athena, inspired by summer nights on vacation. The holiday resort collection mixes signature Summer Away shapes with new silhouettes, including bias-cut slip dresses, printed sets, and soft, voluminous dresses. Everything is made in drapey viscose blends, linen, and organic cotton since these summer fabrics feel light on the body and are easy to wear through the day and into the night. The palette is deep and warm in colours like magenta, green, blue, brown, and black, with tonal florals, bold blooms, animal prints and soft blue ombré. Velvet trims, metal hardware, and small touches of shine add a dressed-up feel without making the pieces fussy. Meghna takes us through the new drop.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea came from summer evenings on vacation—getting dressed without rushing, going out for dinner, and letting the night unfold. It’s about that city-to-shore feeling, where your plans aren’t fixed and your clothes need to feel easy but still special. The collection is designed for real holiday moments.
How different is the collection from the previous ones?
While the DNA of the label remains the same, which is feminine, wearable, and travel-ready, this collection leans more into evening and resort dressing. There’s a stronger focus on pieces that work for nights out, events, and holidays by the shore.
What inspires your designs?
Travel is always the starting point for us —not just the destination, but how you live, what you’ll be doing when you’re on vacation. I’m inspired by how women actually dress on vacation: repeating + mix and match outfits, choosing pieces that feel good on the body, and dressing based on your mood.
What’s trending this 2026 summer in resort holiday fashion?
There’s a clear shift toward minimalism and simplicity. Relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and pieces that feel light. There’s a shift toward softer colours, subtle detailing, and clothes that can be worn beyond the vacation itself. People are moving away from overly loud prints and toward pieces with longevity.
What are the resort and holiday wardrobe must-haves?
A great slip dress, an easy printed set, a maxi dress for evenings, and comfortable footwear you can walk in.
What are the plans for your label this year?
We’re expanding our accessories category, especially footwear, and continuing to strengthen our sustainability efforts. We’re also focused on growing our global presence through select inter national retail partnerships.
