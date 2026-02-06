Homegrown label Summer Away by Meghna Goyal has come up with a fresh summer resort line called Athena, inspired by summer nights on vacation. The holiday resort collection mixes signature Summer Away shapes with new silhouettes, including bias-cut slip dresses, printed sets, and soft, voluminous dresses. Everything is made in drapey viscose blends, linen, and organic cotton since these summer fabrics feel light on the body and are easy to wear through the day and into the night. The palette is deep and warm in colours like magenta, green, blue, brown, and black, with tonal florals, bold blooms, animal prints and soft blue ombré. Velvet trims, metal hardware, and small touches of shine add a dressed-up feel without making the pieces fussy. Meghna takes us through the new drop.

Athena by Summer Away channels modern resort evenings