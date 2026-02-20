Design duo celebrates Northeast heritage with Bride from N-East

Fresh out of National Institute of Fashion Technology, where they graduated with Best Design Collection, Most Innovative Collection and Best Use of Traditional Weave, Angela Lalramtiami and Akimugha Yeptho are beginning their label, With Nanai and Akimugha Yeptho, with a collection that feels both personal and purposeful. Their debut bridal line, Bride from the N-East, marks their first step into the category while reflecting their shared roots in Mizoram and Nagaland.
For the designers, the collection grew from a desire to situate their work within their own cultural context. “The Bride from the N-East collection started as our introduction to the bridal segment after graduating in 2025, and it also centers around the place where we both come from — Mizoram and Nagaland,” say the founders. More than anything, the collection became a way to communicate identity through clothing. “It is about connecting to your roots and spreading awareness about the culture of the Northeast, especially through its textiles and overall aesthetic,” they explain. The pieces were envisioned for a specific wearer: “We designed this collection for brides who value roots and traditions.”
At the core of the collection are handwoven textiles created by women weavers from the region. The designers worked with traditional Puan and Mekhala fabrics, pairing them with Mikado satin to create structured yet fluid forms. “The use of handwoven Puan and Mekhala is a major part of the collection,” and their involvement was deeply hands-on. “We were involved from the start of the weave to the final handwoven fabric,” explain the duo, emphasising their close engagement with the making process and the communities behind it.
Beyond the weave itself, the collection uses embroidery that draws from familiar landscapes. “Motifs were hand embroidered and inspired by bamboo, Himalayan cherry trees and hibiscus,” they share. These references were chosen deliberately, they add, “to make the bride feel rooted and nostalgic.”
Silhouette played an equally important role in shaping the collection’s identity. “The silhouettes are modest, strong, structured and flowy, designed to make every bride feel confident and beautiful,” they say. While grounded in tradition, the pieces leave room for individual expression. “Styling is very subjective for every bride, and we are always happy to see new and innovative ways of styling our pieces,” say the founders.
For Angela and Akimugha, this debut collection represents more than a milestone — it sets the tone for what their label stands for. “Every piece has a character of its own,” say the designers.
With Bride from the N-East, With Nanai and Akimugha Yeptho introduce not just bridalwear, but a design language shaped by memory, material and a deep sense of home.
