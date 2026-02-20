Design duo celebrates Northeast heritage with Bride from N-East

Silhouette played an equally important role in shaping the collection’s identity. “The silhouettes are modest, strong, structured and flowy, designed to make every bride feel confident and beautiful,” they say. While grounded in tradition, the pieces leave room for individual expression. “Styling is very subjective for every bride, and we are always happy to see new and innovative ways of styling our pieces,” say the founders.

For Angela and Akimugha, this debut collection represents more than a milestone — it sets the tone for what their label stands for. “Every piece has a character of its own,” say the designers.

With Bride from the N-East, With Nanai and Akimugha Yeptho introduce not just bridalwear, but a design language shaped by memory, material and a deep sense of home.

