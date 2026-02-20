This ethical homegrown clothing brand rolls out the Sundream edit just in time for summer

A few months ago we discovered a new mindful fashion label founded by Prernaa Lohiya. Back then, the Mumbai-based, SOS, also known as Something Sustainable, had just released its edit Botanic ’25. Come Spring, we now catch up with Prernaa to talk about their brand new summer capsule collection, Sundream. Following in the footsteps of previous edit, this one too takes cues from ajrakh block print from Maharashtra, an artform that has been passed down through generations.
“Sundream was born from the feeling of a slow summer afternoon at home. The kind where sunlight pours into the room, everything feels warm and time moves gently. The muse is a woman who finds comfort in familiarity. She is rooted, emotional and drawn to pieces that feel like memories and human connection. The name came very instinctively. Sundream felt like a word that held both warmth and softness. It captures that sunsoaked, dreamy state we associate with home and nostalgia,” Prernaa recalls.
Home has always been at the heart of SOS and we find out how the edit reflects a comfort that doesn’t demand attention; it simply blends into you, the way home always does. “For me, home is where tradition, craft and values begin. This collection pays an ode to home through hand techniques, natural dyes and silhouettes that feel easy and lived-in. It reflects rituals I grew up around — sun-dried fabrics, heirloom textiles, rich colours and simple, comforting clothing. Sustainability, for us, starts with respecting what we already have and that philosophy comes from home,” she elucidates.
Staying true to its core principles, the brand is known for using ethically sourced Global Organic Textile Standard-certified cotton. For Sundream, the team incorporates ajrakh created using natural dyes and hand-carved wooden block prints on handwoven silk, organic cotton and reclaimed cotton to craft this edit.
“Sundream feels more intimate and emotional. Our earlier edits celebrated craft and purpose strongly, but this one feels softer and more in sync with what we want to be known for. The silhouettes are more fluid and effortless. It’s less about dressing up for an occasion and more about pieces that quietly become part of your style and life. We’ve used lightweight breathable fabrics that feel soft against the skin,” she shares.
The new capsule collection offers a mix of dresses, relaxed shirts, skirts and coordinated sets. The silhouettes are easy, breathable and flattering designed for movement and comfort, while still feeling special due to the way it’s made and the way they flow. “The collection features hand block printed florals, traditional motifs and subtle rhythmic patterns. The prints are delicate and soft. You can see the human hand in them, which makes each piece feel unique,” she reveals.
We are particularly drawn to ensembles that are versatile, like the Ripple Jacket Shirt for example, featuring a relaxed boxy fit, unisex shirt inspired by bomber jackets with classic collar, crafted from handspun silk. Similarly, shop for the back-buttoned Azure Top (carrying a gentle sheen and a fluid drape) and the Harvest Top & Skirt (featuring intricate prints). “Each piece is dyed with natural indigo by generational artisans. Indigo lends its calming blues, while madder brings shades of pink, clay and rust tones, soft ivories, greys and earthy neutrals in a colour palette reminiscent of the Indian landscape,” the founder concludes.
₹2,500 onwards. Available online.