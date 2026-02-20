This ethical homegrown clothing brand rolls out the Sundream edit just in time for summer

“Sundream was born from the feeling of a slow summer afternoon at home. The kind where sunlight pours into the room, everything feels warm and time moves gently. The muse is a woman who finds comfort in familiarity. She is rooted, emotional and drawn to pieces that feel like memories and human connection. The name came very instinctively. Sundream felt like a word that held both warmth and softness. It captures that sunsoaked, dreamy state we associate with home and nostalgia,” Prernaa recalls.

Home has always been at the heart of SOS and we find out how the edit reflects a comfort that doesn’t demand attention; it simply blends into you, the way home always does. “For me, home is where tradition, craft and values begin. This collection pays an ode to home through hand techniques, natural dyes and silhouettes that feel easy and lived-in. It reflects rituals I grew up around — sun-dried fabrics, heirloom textiles, rich colours and simple, comforting clothing. Sustainability, for us, starts with respecting what we already have and that philosophy comes from home,” she elucidates.