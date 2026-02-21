Couturier Pawan Sachdeva explores sharp tailoring in his latest collection, After Dark

Designing impeccably tailored suits comes naturally to the suave and soft-spoken couturier Pawan Sachdeva. The former international volleyball player has an innate sense of playing around with suit silhouettes that are well-structured yet sit comfortably on you like a second skin. His latest collection, After Dark, which he showcased at the recently concluded FDCI India Men’s Weekend in Jaipur had all the elements that define his eponymous label.

Pawan Sachdeva on After Dark and men’s fashion 2026

The well-structured suits in monochromes and soft cremes flaunted embellishments and textures, including subtle fabric appliqués that elevated the outfits. Pawan matched them with equally spiffy accessories like hats, gloves, bows, ties, cummerbunds, shoes, and bejewelled socks. We spoke with the designer on the sidelines of the show about the same and more. Excerpts: