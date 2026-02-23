Abraham and Thakore's latest collection reinterprets traditional outfits through the modern lens

The idea behind Sartorial Sarongs, the latest collection from the label Abraham and Thakore, spearheaded by the designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, was to reinterpret the traditional lungi and mundu and reposition them within contemporary menswear. By pairing them with formal shirts and jackets and reworking them with stitched construction, belt loops, and pockets, the collection proposes the lungi as a confident alternative to the trouser. “We wanted to question the norm: can an everyday garment become a refined, modern way of dressing?” explains Rakesh.

Abraham & Thakore rework the lungi for modern menswear

At its core, the collection is about reimagining familiar Indian forms for the modern wardrobe while staying rooted in tradition. We talk with David and Rakesh about their latest edit they showcased at FDCI India Men’s Weekend.