Abraham and Thakore's latest collection reinterprets traditional outfits through the modern lens

The idea behind Sartorial Sarongs, the latest collection from the label Abraham and Thakore, spearheaded by the designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, was to reinterpret the traditional lungi and mundu and reposition them within contemporary menswear. By pairing them with formal shirts and jackets and reworking them with stitched construction, belt loops, and pockets, the collection proposes the lungi as a confident alternative to the trouser. “We wanted to question the norm: can an everyday garment become a refined, modern way of dressing?” explains Rakesh.
Abraham & Thakore rework the lungi for modern menswear
At its core, the collection is about reimagining familiar Indian forms for the modern wardrobe while staying rooted in tradition. We talk with David and Rakesh about their latest edit they showcased at FDCI India Men’s Weekend.
How different is it from your previous collections?
Rakesh: While our work has always explored simplicity and reinterpretation, this collection pushes the idea of everyday dressing further. It takes a familiar garment and gives it a new context and structure, allowing it to move seamlessly between casual and formal settings. The focus on fluid dressing, stitched sarong constructions, and the restrained black–white–gold palette makes this collection both rooted and experimental.
Tell us what’s working in the summer wedding 2026?
David: There is a clear shift toward lighter, more fluid occasion wear that balances comfort and formality. Men are looking for garments that can transition from day to evening functions with ease. Textured fabrics like ikats, lightweight woven textiles, and subtle embellishments such as restrained sequins or metallic accents are working well. The emphasis is on ease, individuality, and garments that feel modern but are still connected to Indian traditions.
What will be the fashion trends for men this year?
Rakesh: Menswear is moving toward fluid silhouettes and relaxed tailoring. There’s a renewed interest in indigenous garments and textiles being reinterpreted in contemporary ways. Classic monochromes, especially black and white, will stay relevant, while metallic accents like gold will make a comeback in subtle forms. The idea of comfort with structure will continue to stay.
What will trend in western and ethnic occasion wear?
David: Western and ethnic wear are increasingly merging. We’re seeing tailored jackets paired with more fluid lower garments, and traditional textiles used in contemporary silhouettes. The new direction is about versatility and pieces that can move across occasions and dress codes. Architectural influences, graphic motifs, and a restrained colour palette are shaping occasion wear in a more understated yet expressive way.
What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves for 2026?
Rakesh: Versatile separates that can be styled across multiple events will be key. Lightweight jackets, relaxed yet tailored shirts, and alternative lower garments—like stitched sarongs or draped forms—will define the wedding wardrobe. Pieces that balance craft, comfort, and modernity, while allowing personal expression, will be essential.
What are the plans for your label this year?
David: We aim to continue exploring menswear as a design language rooted in craft, context, and authorship. This year, we’re focused on expanding conversations around identity, fluidity, and everyday dressing, while continuing to evolve our collections in a thoughtful, process-driven way.
What inspires your designs?
Rakesh: Our work is inspired by everyday clothing, indigenous forms, and the idea of recontextualising the familiar. We often draw from architecture, textiles, and the quiet details of daily life. For this collection, architectural references from Jaipur and simple graphic line motifs informed the visual language, while traditional garments provided the conceptual foundation.
What fashion statements of 2025 did you like the most?
David: What stood out in 2025 was the growing confidence in quieter, more thoughtful dressing. There was a shift away from overt trends toward garments that felt personal and rooted. The return to craft, comfort, and understated design felt especially relevant and promising.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
Rakesh: We will continue to build on this dialogue between tradition and contemporary dressing. Upcoming collections will further explore versatility, fluid silhouettes, and the reinterpretation of familiar garments. We will also expand on the idea of a modern Indian wardrobe that is thoughtful, comfortable, and expressive.
