This fashion label unveils its AW 2026 edit, themed around the Japanese cultural concept of Ma, at Milan Fashion Week

Onitsuka Tiger unveiled it's Autumn-Winter 2026 Collection at Milan Fashion Week. The theme of this collection is The Aesthetics of Ma. "Ma" is a Japanese cultural concept that describes a meaningful space between two elements, whether in space or in time. It is not absence, but a structuring pause, an active tension, expressing a way of dressing intended beyond special occasions or everyday routines.

On the runway, looks were presented in which formalwear, casualwear, workwear, and sportswear merge, generating combinations that feel new and unexpected. A dress with horizontal bands is worn with an oversized herringbone hoodie. An apple-green pleated dress is layered with a compact short vest in textured corduroy bonded with boa complete with oversized pockets. Elsewhere, a lightweight cotton checked blouse with floral inserts is paired with an ochre-yellow midi skirt made with feather-effect fabric and finished with a sky-blue bow at the waist, or a romantic look featuring an apple-green fleece over a candy-pink blouse with a bow at the neck is styled over a knitted mini skirt with patch pockets.