This fashion label unveils its AW 2026 edit, themed around the Japanese cultural concept of Ma, at Milan Fashion Week

Onitsuka Tiger unveiled it's Autumn-Winter 2026 Collection at Milan Fashion Week. The theme of this collection is The Aesthetics of Ma. "Ma" is a Japanese cultural concept that describes a meaningful space between two elements, whether in space or in time. It is not absence, but a structuring pause, an active tension, expressing a way of dressing intended beyond special occasions or everyday routines.
On the runway, looks were presented in which formalwear, casualwear, workwear, and sportswear merge, generating combinations that feel new and unexpected. A dress with horizontal bands is worn with an oversized herringbone hoodie. An apple-green pleated dress is layered with a compact short vest in textured corduroy bonded with boa complete with oversized pockets. Elsewhere, a lightweight cotton checked blouse with floral inserts is paired with an ochre-yellow midi skirt made with feather-effect fabric and finished with a sky-blue bow at the waist, or a romantic look featuring an apple-green fleece over a candy-pink blouse with a bow at the neck is styled over a knitted mini skirt with patch pockets.
A casual attitude is counterbalanced by precise tailoring: A long military-inspired double-breasted coat accented with a collar and contrast-colour buttons, finished with high-top sneakers, or a two-piece set of a double-breasted blazer with a short pleated skirt, entirely in olive green, layered over a floral checked shirt with ruffles. The desire to create a distinctive look by drawing from different wardrobes also shapes the menswear proposal. Those who reject formal conventions combine an off-white fleece jacket hand-embroidered with flowers, a lightweight shirt, soft khaki five-pocket trousers.
The MEXICO 66™ SQUARE model has debuted, offering a slim, flat-focused new take on Onitsuka Tiger's iconic MEXICO 66™ in celebration of its 60th anniversary. This model is presented in a range of lizard-print and floral versions as well as in solid colours. Two slingback heels complete the proposal: One pointed, leather fold-over flap and belt; the other revisiting the iconic Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.
A new seasonal bag is also introduced: A compact rectangular studded crossbody with a vertical strap closure. A series of charms was developed, designed to be attached to bags or belts fitted with dedicated rings, featuring a versatile lineup ranging from colourful bows and mini earphone pouches to cute lipstick holders and eyewear cases.