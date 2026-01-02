Abhishek Sharma’s Ratiaranya explores desire through couture

Renowned designer Abhishek Sharma’s latest couture collection, Ratiaranya, was recently showcased at his first independent solo couture show in Delhi, and it bowled over the spectators with its poetic exploration of desire, nature, and awakening. Rooted in the essence of Rati, the goddess of love, the collection depicts the quiet transition between spirit and body, expressed through exquisite couture outfits. The colour palette moves through musk wood, midnight blue, rose petal, honey-dipped grape, kajal, morning sun, and skin hues, creating a sensorial landscape that saunters from the stillness of the night to the break of dawn.

Abhishek Sharma redefines Indian couture with Ratiaranya

The silhouettes are designed to complement the natural body contour, with fluid saris, soft drapes, hourglass mermaid gowns, power shoulders eased with movement, exaggerated collars, and vintage flares stealing the spotlight. Masculine structures meld with feminine fluidity, blurring boundaries and celebrating freedom of expression.

There is a distinct display of craftsmanship in fine metal wirework, 3D sculpting, resham embroidery, appliqué, beading, pleating, textured surfaces, and natural prints. Crystals, stones, and fringes headline the designs.

“Ratiaranya is an ode to the playfulness of a child, the thrill of first love, and the completeness of awakening at dawn,” says Abhishek, who takes us through the same.