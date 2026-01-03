Celebrating the royal legacy of pashmina through contemporary bridal drapes

The collection unfolds across a refined palette—from jewel tones like maroon, teal, and mustard to soft pastels such as baby pink, ivory and charcoal grey—offering a broad yet sophisticated colour range.

For brides, grooms, and wedding guests alike, it brings together heritage artistry and contemporary elegance through statement drapes that exude both warmth and grandeur. Crafted from the finest pashmina and wool blends, these pieces effortlessly elevate any ensemble, whether layered over cocktail wear, paired with a regal sherwani, or draped over a modern silhouette.

Bhuvan Ahuja of Ahujasons tells us that the collection emerged from a desire to re-celebrate lost or fading traditions—the artistry of Kashmiri pashmina, ancestral weaving techniques, handloom heritage, and the time-honoured values of artisanal textiles.

The collection blends traditional pashmina craftsmanship with contemporary festive and bridal trends. “The bridal collection consists of heirloom sozni jamavar masterpieces and limited-edition concepts that fuse the traditional art of kalamkari painting with new techniques to create wearable art,” says Bhuvan.

Colour and texture play a major role in shaping the mood and versatility of this edit. “The pashmina fibre itself provides a luxurious canvas. We then use a spectrum of tones—soft pastels, classic neutrals, and richer jewel-inspired shades—giving pieces the flexibility to complement both understated and opulent outfits. The embroidery is the pièce de résistance. The heirloom jamas contain more than a million stitches, so fine that it’s difficult to tell which side is the right one. In the modern concept pieces, embroidery is used to create different textures and illusions,” he explains.

The brand has been at the forefront of popularising the wearing of shawls with Western wear for both men and women. “We have done multiple shoots embracing the shawl in transition from day to night, or from Indian wear to dresses and jumpsuits for women, and bandhgalas and formal suits for men,” says Bhuvan, who continues to promote heritage artistry and sustainable slow fashion through this collection.

Authenticity and ethical sourcing are at the core of the brand’s mission and vision. “Our pashmina is harvested ethically—from the undercoat of Himalayan goats during their natural moulting season—ensuring no harm to the animals. We work closely with skilled artisans and weavers, preserving traditional handloom weaving and embroidery techniques that have been passed down through generations. We have adopted multiple villages in Kashmir to support education and skill development. Because each shawl is handcrafted and production is intentional rather than mass-market, every piece is a small-batch artisanal creation—encouraging thoughtful, slow consumption rather than fast fashion. This supports artisan livelihoods and safeguards textile heritage for the future,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

