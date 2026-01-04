Paradise City by Siddhartha Bansal imagines summer as an emotional journey

Born from a moment of promise and propelled by an instinctive love for colour, craft and joyful rebellion, Siddhartha Bansal’s label has, since its inception in 2015, occupied a singular space within the landscape of Indian fashion. From the outset, it announced itself as a brand driven less by trends than by feeling — one that celebrates emotion, storytelling and a sense of play. Its ascent began with Siddhartha’s win at the coveted Gen Next award at Lakmé Fashion Week, a decisive moment that heralded the arrival of a designer unafraid of whimsy, narrative and expressive dressing. A graduate of NIIFT, Siddhartha sharpened his creative sensibility under the mentorship of industry visionaries such as Studio B, Satya Paul, Nida Mahmood and Manish Arora. Each brought with them a distinct philosophy — of print, form, colour and cultural confidence — all of which quietly inform the designer’s work today. Yet, rather than mimic, he distilled these influences into a design language that is unmistakably his own. Over the years, the label has built a devoted following, dressing cultural tastemakers and celebrities including Sonam Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.