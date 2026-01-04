Urmil’s new collection takes a leaf from the traditional Gomira dancers

Homegrown label Urmil by designers Prerna and Ritika has just launched its Assemblage collection, inspired by the ritual masks and rhythmic presence of the Gomira dancers of West Bengal. The range explores the dialogue between heritage and contemporary design through a dramatic visual vocabulary, allowing the drapes to stand apart in a fluid yet structured manner.

Urmil’s Assemblage draws from Bengal’s Gomira tradition

Crafted using silk and organza, the collection highlights thoughtful draping, pearl detailing, and textural layering. This edit reinterprets the sari with sculpted folds, cascading lines, and organic silhouettes. The colour palette — comprising ivory, red, sage green, and blush pink — is muted, underscoring the craftsmanship instead. The designer duo take us through the same.