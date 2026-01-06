This debut capsule edit is redefining how Bengaluru looks at outerwear!

Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?

The newest collection by Rascasse draws inspiration from iconic and bold artistic influences, including Dutch glazed pottery known as Delft art, as well as urban and floral aesthetics. It blends heritage with modern streetwear sensibilities, creating limited-edition pieces that are wearable art.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The two collaborative jacket pieces, which are called the Reserve collection, are limited to only three pieces that stand out in their design language and motifs. Motifs inspired by Delft tiles with intricate blue and white patterns on premium indigo denim form a key highlight and the second piece, inspired by Jack the Ripper, is a frayed breath of fresh air. Crafted from high-quality sky blue denim, the jacket has been treated through a unique fraying process to give it an ultra-modern look. Marrying unique fabric texturisation with a timeless trucker jacket silhouette.

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

The colour palette includes deep indigo blues, crisp whites, midnight black backgrounds and subtle greens and blues in floral prints. This palette provides a refined yet eye-catching contrast, perfect for statement jacket pieces.