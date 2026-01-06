This debut capsule edit is redefining how Bengaluru looks at outerwear!

We first encountered this striking label under the spotlight of a recent Prasad Bidapa showcase — a moment that felt less like a discovery and more like an arrival. Rascasse, Bengaluru’s newest name in premium contemporary outerwear, has swiftly carved its presence into the city’s style-conscious landscape.
Fiercely modern and unapologetically bold, the brand specialises in statement jackets that celebrate the thrill of urban individuality — fashion designed not merely to be worn, but to be lived in. Officially launched in May 2025 with exclusive, limited-edition collections, Rascasse borrows its name from one of the most electrifying corners of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix circuit — La Rascasse. A hair-pin turn notorious for testing a driver’s precision and audacity, it offers no space for hesitation. This metaphor is no coincidence.
“We were instantly drawn to the philosophy behind that corner,” says co-founder and creative director, Raunak Samdaria. “Our jackets are built on the very same ideals — fearless lines, daring detail and a dynamic presence that slices through the mundane. We’re not here for quiet clothing. We’re here for pieces that demand attention — wearable symbols of courage and high-octane refinement.”
Behind the label is the formidable partnership of veteran designer Manoviraj Khosla — a revered force in menswear for several decades — and the forward-thinking Raunak, whose education in fashion design and luxury management in France has sharpened his instinct for contemporary global aesthetics. Together, they bring a fusion of heritage craftsmanship and boundary-pushing innovation.
Already making waves among the city’s style influencers — including vocalist Behram Singaporia, model Arjun Pratap and the iconic Prasad Bidapa — Rascasse has launched its debut capsule drop to eager anticipation. We caught up with the visionary Raunak to dive deeper into the creative rebellion, precision engineering and adrenaline-fuelled glamour that define Rascasse.
Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?
The newest collection by Rascasse draws inspiration from iconic and bold artistic influences, including Dutch glazed pottery known as Delft art, as well as urban and floral aesthetics. It blends heritage with modern streetwear sensibilities, creating limited-edition pieces that are wearable art.
Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
The two collaborative jacket pieces, which are called the Reserve collection, are limited to only three pieces that stand out in their design language and motifs. Motifs inspired by Delft tiles with intricate blue and white patterns on premium indigo denim form a key highlight and the second piece, inspired by Jack the Ripper, is a frayed breath of fresh air. Crafted from high-quality sky blue denim, the jacket has been treated through a unique fraying process to give it an ultra-modern look. Marrying unique fabric texturisation with a timeless trucker jacket silhouette.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The colour palette includes deep indigo blues, crisp whites, midnight black backgrounds and subtle greens and blues in floral prints. This palette provides a refined yet eye-catching contrast, perfect for statement jacket pieces.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Premium denims (indigo and black), high-quality, floral printed textiles which are cotton blended, poly modal fabrics and satin and silk fabrics which are thoughtfully upcycled fabrics — balancing durability with luxury comfort and sustainability.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Classic trucker jackets with artistic prints, lightweight bomber jackets with unique textural details, statement limited-edition pieces with tailored yet comfortable fits and travel shakets.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Yes. We’re blending street style with bold artistic indian ethnic experiments. While details on upcoming collections remain under wraps, the hint would be that we are expanding our artistic influences and continuing to maintain our limited-edition exclusivity ethos.
INR 18,000 onwards. In stores and online.
