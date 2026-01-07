Footwear that looks beautiful, feels effortless and moves with you

started by observing Indian weddings not as events but as emotions,” she says. Motifs like flowers, peacocks and ceremonial elements were intentionally simplified and reinterpreted through scale, placement and texture rather than literal replication. “The idea was to focus on refined embroidery, subtle curves and delicate detailing — so the designs feel rooted in tradition yet are light enough for modern everyday wear during wedding celebrations and preparations.”Material choices became central to bringing this vision to life. Soft, breathable uppers, cushioned footbeds and hand embroidered surfaces form the foundation of the collection, developed in close collaboration with local Indian artisans. “Every material was chosen not just for its beauty but for how it behaves during long hours of wear,” explains Roshni. Fine threadwork, zari inspired detailing and tactile finishes were designed to feel gentle on the skin while holding through extended ceremonies. The colour palette remains familiar yet eye catching, drawing from ivories, soft golds and muted metallics that feel instinctively wedding ready without overpowering the outfits. “We wanted to ensure that the edit stays versatile,” she notes, allowing the footwear to move easily across functions and ensembles.

Comfort remains non-negotiable while bringing style. Balanced heel heights, cushioned soles, and thoughtful foot support form the framework of every design.

Among the collection, one of Roshni’s favourite remains the peacock inspired wedge. “The peacock symbolises grace, beauty and new beginnings in Indian culture,” she says, making it a perfect reflection of big fat desi weddings.

Prices start at ₹1,500. Available online.