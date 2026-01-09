Much like a guiding star, Tara, with its mood and craft, glows with subtle vibrancy

Sometimes, discovering ethnic wear that is gorgeous, comfortable, interesting and modern feels like stumbling upon an unexpected treasure. More often than not, outfits tend to lean to extremes, either too heavy or too contemporary; when they attempt to be both, they often compromise on comfort. At Paulmi & Harsh, there’s a constant attempt to balance all these aspects. Their latest collection, Tara, carries a radiance that doesn’t demand attention but gently attracts you.
Husband and wife duo, Harsh and Paulmi Dhawan, co-founders of the brand, tell us that the name Tara felt right because it represents light, a guiding star. The collection holds the same kind of radiance. “This new drop was born from a desire to step outside of what we usually do, without losing the heart of our aesthetic,” Paulmi says.
The duo explored solids, jacquards, and prints, but this time infused the collection with a deeper indian sensibility. Tara carries traditional indian motifs, vibrant colours, and fabrics that feel celebratory yet light.
Sharing details, Harsh says that the collection has the best of both worlds. “Our jacquards present subtle shades like clay, dusted taupe, eucalyptus green, ice blue and muted beige.” But one can find outfits in bright, typically indian shades as well, including rani pink, haldi yellow, tangerine, purple and festive orange.
Throwing light on the materials for the collection, Paulmi tells us, “We’ve used fabrics such as pure chiniya silk, pure silk organza, woven jacquard, Jamawar silk, and silk georgette.”
The pieces in this edit play with layering, modernising traditional prints through contemporary silhouettes. You’ll spot low necklines paired with jackets and capes.
Those interested can also find draped saris, jumpsuits, kurtis, and shararas, the kind of outfits that any age group can carry with confidence. These outfits are apt for haldi, mehendi, cocktail parties and baraat.
Telling us more, the duo shares that the soul of the collection resides in handcrafted details. “Our artisans have made immense contributions with techniques like aari, zardozi, and pitta work to bring these designs to life.”
Paulmi adds, “Our tassels are a big part of this collection. They are crafted carefully by a team of women who create each piece with patience and precision.”
Prices start at Rs 14,800.
Available online.
