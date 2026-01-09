Much like a guiding star, Tara, with its mood and craft, glows with subtle vibrancy

Sometimes, discovering ethnic wear that is gorgeous, comfortable, interesting and modern feels like stumbling upon an unexpected treasure. More often than not, outfits tend to lean to extremes, either too heavy or too contemporary; when they attempt to be both, they often compromise on comfort. At Paulmi & Harsh, there’s a constant attempt to balance all these aspects. Their latest collection, Tara, carries a radiance that doesn’t demand attention but gently attracts you.

The designer duo shares that the soul of Tara resides in handcrafted details

Husband and wife duo, Harsh and Paulmi Dhawan, co-founders of the brand, tell us that the name Tara felt right because it represents light, a guiding star. The collection holds the same kind of radiance. “This new drop was born from a desire to step outside of what we usually do, without losing the heart of our aesthetic,” Paulmi says.

The duo explored solids, jacquards, and prints, but this time infused the collection with a deeper indian sensibility. Tara carries traditional indian motifs, vibrant colours, and fabrics that feel celebratory yet light.

Sharing details, Harsh says that the collection has the best of both worlds. “Our jacquards present subtle shades like clay, dusted taupe, eucalyptus green, ice blue and muted beige.” But one can find outfits in bright, typically indian shades as well, including rani pink, haldi yellow, tangerine, purple and festive orange.