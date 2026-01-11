Bengaluru’s legacy jewellery brand unveils a new initiative promising a dreamy wedding

A few months ago, when the city’s popular jewellers introduced their latest initiative, brides and grooms went gaga. Well, you would think it’s about jewellery, it is but not entirely. Magnificent Weddings by C Krishniah Chetty was born from a simple yet powerful observation of clients from today’s shoppers: weddings today are no longer just ceremonies, they are personal aspirations in motion with a deep meaning.
This all-inclusive wedding package combines a purchase of their premium jewellery with a luxury wedding event at Bangalore’s Palace Grounds for just ₹15 Lakhs, aiming to offer a grand, hassle-free and affordable dream wedding experience.
“We have been part of some of India’s most meaningful weddings for centuries. Over time, we noticed that couples were not only looking for exceptional jewellery, but also guidance, taste, access and reassurance while planning one of the most important chapters of their lives,” begins Chaitanya V Cotha.
So, how does one access this initiative, you ask? Well, to be part of Magnificent Weddings, customers are required to make a minimum jewellery purchase of ₹7 lakh.
“Purchases can be made across both natural and lab-grown diamond jewellery, gold jewellery, silver jewellery offered by C Krishniah Chetty. This also included lab-grown diamond jewellery and silver jewellery by crash.club,” he adds. Once the jewellery qualification is met, each couple is assigned a dedicated wedding concierge, who serves as the single point of coordination.
“The role of this team is to issue a voucher for ₹8 lakh, which allows couples to access preferentially negotiated experiences directly with our partner venues. They will facilitate introductions to our curated partner locations and ensure clarity and smooth coordination,” he shares.
The voucher typically includes the venue, wedding planning, décor and stage setup, ushers, music and lighting, photography and cinematography of the ceremony, 250 guests, 90+ curated food items (vegetarian), mocktail bar and parking facilities. “Couples may personalise elements within this framework, while any enhancements or additions beyond the defined offering are available at an incremental cost, payable directly to the venue or service partner. This approach ensures structure without rigidity, no two weddings look the same, yet every experience meets a defined standard of quality,” he assures.