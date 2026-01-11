Bengaluru’s legacy jewellery brand unveils a new initiative promising a dreamy wedding

This all-inclusive wedding package combines a purchase of their premium jewellery with a luxury wedding event at Bangalore’s Palace Grounds for just ₹15 Lakhs, aiming to offer a grand, hassle-free and affordable dream wedding experience.

“We have been part of some of India’s most meaningful weddings for centuries. Over time, we noticed that couples were not only looking for exceptional jewellery, but also guidance, taste, access and reassurance while planning one of the most important chapters of their lives,” begins Chaitanya V Cotha.